65 drops first incredible trailer for Adam Driver dinosaur thriller

You probably haven’t heard of 65, but you should get excited: it’s Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs, and the first trailer is incredible.

If you were to ask someone to name one of the most iconic horror movies of the 2010s, there’s a high chance they’d say A Quiet Place – and with good reason.

Directed by John Krasinski and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, it became one of the most successful horror movies of the year with a killer concept: a post-apocalyptic world where you can’t make a sound, or you’ll be ripped apart by invading aliens.

Those writers are back, and with Sam Raimi as a producer, they’ve come up with a new sure-fire hit: 65. But before we get into what it’s actually about, you should watch the trailer.

65 trailer reveals incredible, insane premise

Check out the trailer for 65 below:

The trailer for 65 shows Adam Driver’s Mills crash-landing on an unknown planet. “My ship was hit by an undocumented asteroid, transporting 35 passengers on a long-range exploratory mission. Send help,” he says.

Armed with a futuristic rifle, he sets out into the world of the “uncharted celestial body”, where he finds just one survivor: a young girl, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). “The atmosphere is breathable, there’s something alien out there,” he continues, stumbling across a massive footprint.

Then the title reveals itself: “65… million years ago.” This isn’t an alien world, it’s prehistoric Earth, and Mills is from a distant world far beyond our own at this point in history.

The official synopsis reads: “After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago.

“Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

65 will hit cinemas on March 10, 2023.