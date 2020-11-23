The Walking Dead's new Season 10 trailer: 6 things you probably missed - Dexerto

The Walking Dead has shared a first-look teaser at the upcoming return of Season 10, and it introduces some highly-anticipated characters.

Fans of the wildly-popular zombie show have lots to celebrate at the moment. As well as two exciting spin-offs — Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond — currently airing, there are six new episodes to look forward to when Season 10 returns in 2021.

During the mid-season finale of Fear The Walking Dead, AMC shared a first-look teaser trailer for the final six episodes of Season 10, and it introduces viewers to some key characters like Negan’s deceased wife Lucille (she’s the one in the green wig).

We’re gearing up for an epic return. All-New #TWD episodes return February 28th. pic.twitter.com/O2x6jWLz7k — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 23, 2020

It’s impressive that fans have been given a teaser this early, as the new episodes are still in production.

Below, we’ve listed four small easter eggs you might have missed in the trailer, including a glimpse of a grown-up(ish) Hershel Jr. and Robert Patrick’s debut in The Walking Dead universe.

Hershel Jr. wears a cap just like his dad Glenn

The trailer gives us our first look at Maggie and Glenn’s son Hershel Jr. as a child, following the time jump. The last time we saw him, he was a baby.

Fans have pointed out that he looks just like his dad Glenn – and even wears a baseball cap just like him.

Maggie does not look happy in the trailer

As well as giving us our first look at Hershel Jr. as a child, the Season 10 teaser has a very quick clip of Maggie looking angry at… something.

Fans on The Walking Dead’s Reddit page have speculated that this could be the scene — or leading up to the scene — where Maggie sees Negan, the man who infamously killed her husband Glenn with a baseball bat.

A scene between Hershel Jr. and Negan, the man who killed his father, would also be essential viewing.

Who is the woman in the green wig?

Wondering who the woman in the green wig is? You’re probably not alone. If you’re an avid watcher but haven’t read the comics, you might not be aware that this is Lucille, Negan’s deceased wife.

Read more: Walking Dead World Beyond may have revealed source of zombie outbreak

The final episode of Season 10 is called Here’s Negan, named after the standalone comic that gave Negan a backstory, including details of how he was unfaithful to his wife who has cancer (hence the green wig).

You can find more about Negan’s backstory here.

Lucille is played by Negan actor’s real-life wife

Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕

But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

When casting for the role of Lucille, AMC went with someone very close to home — Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” she tweeted back when the news broke. “I love working with [Morgan]. I love watching him become Negan and take on that swagger. And I love our The Walking Dead family.”

Robert Patrick makes his debut in the trailer

It was recently announced that Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s Robert Patrick would appear in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, but it was unknown who he would play.

Read more: AMC respond to Rick Grimes rumors in Walking Dead World Beyond finale

The new trailer gives us a very brief glimpse of him in character, and while it still doesn’t give us much of a clue who he’ll be playing, it’s got fans excited for what’s in store.

Who appears at the end of the trailer?

A mysterious new character appears at the very end of the trailer, and fans are speculating who it could be.

At the end of Season 10, viewers were introduced to the Commonwealth. This character looks like another one of their soldiers, but could actually be Mercer, an important character in The Walking Dead comic books.

Read More: Chaos Walking first trailer shows Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in action

It’s expected that the Commonwealth will play a bigger role in Season 11, but we could see more of them in the six bonus episodes that round off Season 10 if this teaser is any indication of what’s to come.

With The Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise.

Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.