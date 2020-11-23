 The Walking Dead's new Season 10 trailer: 6 things you probably missed - Dexerto
6 things you probably missed in The Walking Dead’s new Season 10 trailer

Published: 23/Nov/2020 10:26

by Daniel Megarry
The Walking Dead season 10 returns
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead has shared a first-look teaser at the upcoming return of Season 10, and it introduces some highly-anticipated characters.

Fans of the wildly-popular zombie show have lots to celebrate at the moment. As well as two exciting spin-offs — Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond — currently airing, there are six new episodes to look forward to when Season 10 returns in 2021.

During the mid-season finale of Fear The Walking Dead, AMC shared a first-look teaser trailer for the final six episodes of Season 10, and it introduces viewers to some key characters like Negan’s deceased wife Lucille (she’s the one in the green wig).

It’s impressive that fans have been given a teaser this early, as the new episodes are still in production.

Below, we’ve listed four small easter eggs you might have missed in the trailer, including a glimpse of a grown-up(ish) Hershel Jr. and Robert Patrick’s debut in The Walking Dead universe.

Hershel Jr. wears a cap just like his dad Glenn

The trailer gives us our first look at Maggie and Glenn’s son Hershel Jr. as a child, following the time jump. The last time we saw him, he was a baby.

Fans have pointed out that he looks just like his dad Glenn – and even wears a baseball cap just like him.

The Walking Dead Hershel Jr
Hershel Jr. has grown up in Season 10’s bonus episodes

Maggie does not look happy in the trailer

As well as giving us our first look at Hershel Jr. as a child, the Season 10 teaser has a very quick clip of Maggie looking angry at… something.

Fans on The Walking Dead’s Reddit page have speculated that this could be the scene — or leading up to the scene — where Maggie sees Negan, the man who infamously killed her husband Glenn with a baseball bat.

A scene between Hershel Jr. and Negan, the man who killed his father, would also be essential viewing.

Who is the woman in the green wig?

The Walking Dead Lucille
Lucille is played by Hilarie Burton

Wondering who the woman in the green wig is? You’re probably not alone. If you’re an avid watcher but haven’t read the comics, you might not be aware that this is Lucille, Negan’s deceased wife.

The final episode of Season 10 is called Here’s Negan, named after the standalone comic that gave Negan a backstory, including details of how he was unfaithful to his wife who has cancer (hence the green wig).

You can find more about Negan’s backstory here.

Lucille is played by Negan actor’s real-life wife

When casting for the role of Lucille, AMC went with someone very close to home — Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” she tweeted back when the news broke. “I love working with [Morgan]. I love watching him become Negan and take on that swagger. And I love our The Walking Dead family.”

Robert Patrick makes his debut in the trailer

The Walking Dead Robert Patrick
We don’t know who Robert Patrick is playing yet

It was recently announced that Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s Robert Patrick would appear in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, but it was unknown who he would play.

The new trailer gives us a very brief glimpse of him in character, and while it still doesn’t give us much of a clue who he’ll be playing, it’s got fans excited for what’s in store.

Who appears at the end of the trailer?

Could this be Mercer?

A mysterious new character appears at the very end of the trailer, and fans are speculating who it could be.

At the end of Season 10, viewers were introduced to the Commonwealth. This character looks like another one of their soldiers, but could actually be Mercer, an important character in The Walking Dead comic books.

It’s expected that the Commonwealth will play a bigger role in Season 11, but we could see more of them in the six bonus episodes that round off Season 10 if this teaser is any indication of what’s to come.

With The Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise.

Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.

When is Black Panther 2 out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:05

by Emma Soteriou
black panther
Marvel

Both the villain and production date for Black Panther 2 have recently been revealed. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far.

Black Panther’s 2018 release was the reset we needed when it comes to superhero movies, introducing what soon became a monumental movie for the MCU.

Following the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, plans for the sequel have gradually begun to take shape, with new production details being shared.

black panther
Black Panther will be returning in 2022

When will Black Panther 2 be released?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has unfortunately been pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis. However, as a part of the MCU’s Phase Five, any news on the movie’s delay is yet to be announced, with the release date still scheduled for May 6, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin on the movie in July for around six months. Filming will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

One source suggested that the focus right now is on the multiple new TV series being introduced instead, which will be released on Disney Plus.

shuri black panther avengers
Shuri could take on the Black Panther mantle

Who will be starring in Black Panther 2?

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman will be unable to return to his title role in this sequel as he passed away in August 2020, after having being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Out of respect to Boseman, it’s very unlikely that the role of T’Challa will be recast.

It was also confirmed that Boseman would not be remade using CGI for the movie either, with Marvel studios executive Victoria Alonso saying: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction…”

That being said, the returning cast is expected to include Letitia Wright as Shuri – who could potentially take on the Black Panther mantle – along with Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, and Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger.

Casting for one of the movie’s villains was also revealed recently, with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta in talks to join the cast of Ryan Coogler’s latest project as “one of the antagonists”.

Coogler will, of course, be returning to direct the sequel, following Black Panther’s major success upon its release.

black panther chadwick boseman
Plans for the sequel are still up in the air

What will happen?

It’s likely that a big focus of this movie could revolve around Shuri stepping up to take on the Black Panther mantle, as previously mentioned, but Marvel is yet to confirm whether this will happen or not.

However, with a new villain set to be introduced too, it seems there will be even more challenges to be faced in Wakanda.

Executive Victoria Alonso has also spoken about what’s in store for the movie. “We are taking a little time to see how we return to history, and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really,” she said.

“…We have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Black Panther 2 is expected to be out on May 6, 2022.