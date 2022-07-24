5 projects that DIDN’T get announced at the Marvel Comic-Con panel (but might still happen)

Chris Tilly . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Marvel went hard at Comic-Con this weekend, unveiling movies and TV shows that will hit screens big and small for the next 40 months. But there were a handful of titles missing from their big announcement.

Kevin Feige took to the stage in Hall H last night and dropped a whole lot of MCU goodness on the world. There were spectacular trailers for the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

MCU shows got dated, with Secret Invasion hitting Spring 2023, Echo releasing that Summer, Ironheart out Autumn 2023, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos streaming in the Winter of next year.

While gigantic movies also got announced, including Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. But while the plans were huge and far-reaching, there were also a few titles missing…

Ms. Marvel Season 2

Ms. Marvel just finished its run on Disney+, and over the course of just six episodes, quickly became one of the studio’s most acclaimed shows.

It also introduced characters and set storylines in motion that fans hope will appear and play out in future seasons. But a second series was nowhere to be seen in Marvel’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 plans.

Ms. Marvel will return however, as Kamala is one of the central characters in The Marvels, a movie hitting screens July 28, 2023.

The X-Men

At the end of the series, Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala is a mutant, paving the way for the X-Men to appear in the MCU.

That news came hot on the heels of Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X during some multiverse madness in the latest Doctor Strange adventure.

But even though an X-Men movie was rumored under the banner The Mutants – and an X-Men cartoon was announced during Comic-Con – Kevin Feige made no mention of the characters during his presentation.

Spider-Man 4

While we’re talking multiverse, Spider-Man had his own brush with multiple Spideys in No Way Home, before changing history in his own universe at the end of the movie, wiping the world of his memory.

Which is a nice reset for a potential fourth movie, though no one has gone on the record about that eventuality. And while rumors circulated that Part 4 already has a release date, Spidey didn’t get mentioned during the panel.

That said, while speaking to MTV, Kevin Feige did reveal this about the character: “We’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil, and of course, Spidey going into the street-level.”

So whether in his own film – or someone else’s streaming series – it sounds like Spidey will be appearing somewhere, somehow in the next couple of phases.

Armor Wars

First announced as a film back in 2011, then as a TV show in 2020, Armor Wars is set to give Don Cheadle/Rusty Rhodes/War Machine his own MCU spin-off on Disney+.

Yassir Lester was announced as head writer, with the plot examining what would happen if Tony Stark’s tech fell into the wrong hands.

But while the series is expected to shoot in Atlanta later this year, Armor Wars was notably absent from Marvel’s Comic-Con panel.

Deadpool

We know the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ is joining the MCU, we just don’t know when. Ryan Reynolds is still starring, while his longtime collaborator Shaun Levy will direct from a script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The writers have assured fans that the material will remain R-rated, in spite of their new Disney overlords, with Wernick telling Den of Geek “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool.”

But while the threequel seems to have received a green-light, there’s no word yet on a start date, nor where it might appear in the release schedule.

Don’t panic if you love these characters and shows!

The Marvel panel also failed to feature news of an Eternals sequel, or a second season for Hawkeye, or another Shang-Chi adventure, or new adventures for many, many established players in the MCU. But don’t panic if you love these characters or shows, as there are also huge gaps in the upcoming schedule.

Phase 5 is pretty much full at this point, but Phase 6 is empty aside from Fantastic Four in November 2024, and that pair of Avengers movies in May 2025 and November 2025.

Meaning between those dates there are gaps for Fall 2024, Winter 2024, Spring 2025, Summer 2025, Fall 2025, and Winter 2025. Which could be filled by any of the above titles, or new movies and shows we don’t yet know about. So watch this space, as we’ll be reporting on everything happening in the MCU as-and-when it breaks.