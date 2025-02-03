5 new movies will drop on the Hallmark Channel in February 2025

If you’re in the mood for some romantic escapism this Valentine’s season, you’re in luck, as the Hallmark Channel is dropping a whopping five new movies in February 2025.

Right now, you’re most likely getting your fix from Hallmark’s original TV shows. The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing, delving further into chaos with its magical ponds and trips back to the past.

Of course, we can’t forget about Hallmark’s most successful series, When Calls the Heart. New episodes of Season 12 are dropping weekly, with Episode 6 set to arrive early.

But if it’s feature-length content you’re after in the month of love and romance, the channel has your back too, with plenty of new movies heading your way this month.

New movies dropping on Hallmark in February 2025

Five new movies have dropped or will be released on the Hallmark Channel in February 2025: An Unexpected Valentine, The Wish Swap, Return to Office, Sisterhood Inc., and Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Hallmark

The first, An Unexpected Valentine, landed on February 1, starring Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley as Hannah and Finn, who must race through NYC to return a lost engagement ring.

Then it’s the return of small-town baker turned amateur sleuth, Hannah Swensen, with Alison Sweeney reprising her role for new movie Reality Bites.

With its release date this week (February 6, to be precise), the story sees Hannah and Norman team up to track down the killer of a producer on Hannah’s favorite reality show, The Cookie Jar.

Next up is The Wish Swap making its debut on February 8. This feel good film sees Emily Tennant and Jake Foy as Casey and Henry, who make their birthday wishes at the same time in the same restaurant. The only issue is, they end up getting each other’s wishes.

Janel Parrish and Scott Michael Foster appear in Return to Office, which drops on February 15. The story centers on two co-workers whose friendly notes may just spark an office romance.

Last but definitely not least is more romcom fun in Sisterhood, Inc, set to release on February 22.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Daniella Monet, and Leonidas Gulaptis join the cast in this story about a corporate exec who spearheads a plan to improve her sister’s chaotic life, which leads to an unexpected romance.

Hallmark

All of the new movies will air at 8/7c, and will be available to watch on the network’s streaming service, Hallmark+.

In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.