3 Body Problem is being compared to Lost, and not in a good way

3 Body Problem is a complex Netflix series that has already split viewers — so much so, that they’re comparing it to one of the most divisive shows ever.

The newest Netflix sci-fi has arrived, and it’s already dividing opinion. 3 Body Problem, based on the novels by Cixin Liu, is an existential tale spread across continents and time itself, following a group of friends who battle against an existential threat and encounter alien civilization.

In our Dexerto review, we gave 3 Body Problem four stars, saying it’s “an incredibly rewarding way to dedicate eight hours of your life to television.” While not perfect, we still maintained that it did the “source material justice.”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone is singing the praises of the newest Netflix sci-fi series. Some are even comparing it to one of the biggest mind-bending thrillers of the 21st century, Lost — and that might not be a good thing.

Article continues after ad

3 Body Problem is being called “over-complicated” and compared to Lost after screening

After screening at Series Mania, 3 Body Problem is receiving mixed feedback, with some even comparing it to watching Lost.

“It’s a very ambitious show and it has a great scale, but I wonder when all the hooks they got into me will reward me with knowledge,” one attendee told Variety. “I see a lot of potential, but I don’t see a clear path. …It’s a bit like watching Lost all over again. I am willing to wait, but I am not sure if the market will follow.”

Article continues after ad

According to the publication, the audience at Series Mania were divided on the opening episodes, with even a few walkouts occurring. Apparently, the first two episodes were dubbed as being “slow”, “over-complicated”, and “cold.”

Elsewhere, reviews have also been mixed. The show is currently sitting at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some critics being more generous than others.

For instance, Dylan Roth from Observer says: “The series inherits some terrific sci-fi horror concepts from the best-selling novels and adds a warm character drama.” Vicky Jessop from London Evening Standard also wrote: “The themes are fascinating, the ideas fresh, and with a bit of fine-tuning, it could be great; here’s hoping Netflix bucks the trend and renews it for a second season.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But it wasn’t all great news. Dan Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “The series isn’t devoid of good stuff. It’s just flat, with decorative touches, which extends to the characterizations and acting.”

Emily Garbutt from Total Film also said: “It’s grounded in a solid sci-fi premise, but continually weighed down by flat, often two-dimensional characters and a weak script.”

Be sure to make up your own mind when 3 Body Problem drops on Netflix on March 21. For more, check out our guide to the 3 Body Problem cast.