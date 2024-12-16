28 Years Later viral trailer is so popular that original film finally gets a comeback

The 28 Years Later trailer was so overwhelmingly popular that franchise finds finally have good news regarding the long-unavailable original, 28 Days Later.

Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later is a modern horror classic, famed for its strong suspense, Cillian Murphy’s excellent performance and popularizing terrifyingly fast zombies.

When the trailer released for the franchise’s third film, 28 Years Later, it consequently lit up the internet with excitement over the trailer (and lessons on identifying who is, and who is not, Cillian Murphy).

The pathbreaking original film will finally be available after an unusually long absence from streaming or digital. According to new reports, fans can finally see it on digital, and it’s all thanks to the trailer hitting a major accomplishment.

The trailer was so popular that 28 Days Later fans have great news

According to a report from Deadline, the forthcoming horror film’s trailer hit a massive 60.2M global views within the first 24 hours.

That gives 28 Years Later the distinction of having the second largest horror trailer premiere of all time, behind It Chapter Two’s 96M views. The groundswell of interest is both hopeful and astounding, given that 28 Weeks Later released all the way back in 2007.

Sony has now announced that the original film, 28 Days Later, will be available to buy or rent on digital starting Wednesday, December 18. It’s a welcome surprise for fans following a long period of unavailability, and the report indicates the sudden pivot is due to fan response over the new trailer.

28 Years Later is set to release on June 20, 2025. Since It Chapter Two’s record-setting 96M view trailer release preceded a massive $91M opening, Sony can likely expect a strong debut if past trends are any indication.

That’s likely welcome, following the box office flop of Kraven the Hunter (ironically also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson).