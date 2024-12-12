Real identity of Cillian Murphy lookalike in 28 Years Later trailer revealed

When the 28 Years Later trailer dropped, the internet went wild with claims that an emaciated figure was Cillian Murphy, reprising his role from 28 Days Later. But now the true identity of the seemingly infected character has been revealed.

The 28 Years Later trailer has had horror fans chomping at the bit, as the belated sequel sees Danny Boyle returning to the director’s chair. But there’s also the fact that the teaser seemingly features Cillian Murphy.

One minute and 47 seconds into the footage, while a creepy Rudyard Kipling poem can be heard in the background, an emaciated figure appears in a field. He’s all skin and bones, and potentially rage-infected, but the face bears an uncanny resemblance to Murphy’s.

With the Oppenheimer star producing 28 Years Later and rumored to star, this seemed like confirmation that he’s again playing his character from the original. But a new report suggests that the figure isn’t played by the Oscar-winner…

Who plays the emaciated figure in the 28 Years Later trailer?

The 28 Years Later character that has caused such confusion since the trailer dropped is apparently played by model and art dealer Angus Neill.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill explains that Danny Boyle was taken by his distinctive appearance.

“Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role,” said Neill. “So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience.”

Neill’s modelling profile states that he is 6 foot 1, with a 32 inch chest and 28 inch waste, while the Guardian reveals that for his art job, he specializes in paintings by old masters.

Since Neill’s participation is confirmed, it remains to be seen if Murphy will once again play bike courier/survivor Jim in the forthcoming sequel, alongside Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later hits screens on June 20, 2025. Right now, you can check out our list of the best zombie movies ever made, and the best horror movies of all-time.