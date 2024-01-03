22 Jump Street director credits Channing Tatum for movie’s most iconic scene

The director of 22 Jump Street recently revealed that one of the movie’s iconic scenes was helmed by Channing Tatum.

Based on the 1980s procedural cop drama of the same name, 2012’s reboot of 21 Jump Street took audiences by storm thanks to its stellar cast and longstanding humor.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the film follows two cops who are tasked to go undercover at a high school in order to uncover a dangerous drug ring. The film was so successful that it spawned a sequel — 22 Jump Street — two years later.

Article continues after ad

And recently the duology’s director Christopher Miller has revealed that the most iconic scene from 22 Jump Street can be credited to Tatum’s creative thinking.

Article continues after ad

Miller reveals Tatum elevated iconic 22 Jump Street scene

Recently, one of the movie’s fans took to Twitter to praise Tatum’s outrageous performance as the dim-witted yet lovable cop/college student Greg Jenko in 22 Jump Street along with posting a clip from the film.

In the clip, Tatum’s Grey and Hill’s Morton Schmidt are confronted by their police captain Captain Dickson (Ice Cube) as its revealed that Schmidt was sleeping with Dickson’s college-aged daughter Maya (Amber Stevens).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Tatum’s hilarious reaction to the revelation sees his character running around the police station while laughing at his friend’s misfortune while Ice Cube’s characters get angrier and angrier, which is one of the most quoted moments from the film. And, according to the film’s director, the moment was completely devised by Tatum.

Article continues after ad

“This scene was originally written to take place all in Dickson’s office but Channing said ‘If this happened, I would run all over the building telling everyone,’ so we set up a bunch of cameras and let him do his thing,” Miller wrote back to the fan on Twitter.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the combined performances of Tatum, Hill, Ice Cube, and the rest of the 22 Jump Street cast, the film made about $331 million at the box office, which was almost double what the first film made.

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.