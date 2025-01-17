2025 TV show release calendar: All new series coming out this year

2025 TV show release calendar: All new series coming out this yearHBO / Apple TV+ / Netflix
After Baby Reindeer had the world talking, The Penguin became a surprise hit, and Squid Game Season 2 ended 2024 on a blood-soaked high, 2025 is getting off to an incredible start with the return of Severance but there are plenty more TV shows to look forward to throughout the year.
On top of favorites like The Bear and Reacher returning, we’re finally getting another season of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and The Last of Us makes its highly-anticipated return.
Some of the biggest shows that have had a grip on pop culture like Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale come to an end, but not to worry, exciting new shows like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Welcome to Derry are on the way.
Here are all the biggest TV shows coming out in 2025, including those with release dates locked in, where to watch them in the US, and those we’re still waiting to hear more about.
January
New shows in January 2025
- January 1: Missing You – Harlan Coben mystery (Netflix)
- January 9: American Primeval – Western miniseries (Netflix)
- January 10: Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Season 2 of teen horror show with David Schwimmer (Disney+)
- January 16: Harley Quinn Season 5 – Adult animation superhero comedy returns (HBO)
- January 17: Severance Season 2 – Ben Stiller’s thriller with Adam Scott returns (Apple TV+)
- January 22: Prime Target – Action thriller about a code cracker (Apple TV+)
- January 23: The Night Agent Season 2 – FBI agent action (Netflix)
- January 24: Star Trek Section 31 – TV movie with Michelle Yeoh (Paramount+)
- January 26: Watson – Modern Sherlock Holmes spin-off (CBS)
- January 28: Paradise – Thriller with Sterling K. Brown as secret service agent (Hulu)
- January 29: Mythic Quest Season 4 – Rob McElhenney video game developer comedy returns (Apple TV+)
- January 29: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Animated Spider-Man show (Disney+)
- January 30: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Young Sheldon spin-off returns with Episode 8 (CBS)
- January 30: Ghosts – Supernatural sitcom returns with Season 4, Episode 10 (CBS)
February
New shows in February 2025
- February 6: Invincible Season 3 – Adult animation superhero show returns (Prime Video)
- February 13: Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 – End of the Karate Kid spinoff (Netflix)
- February 14: Yellowjackets Season 3 – Teen cannibal drama returns (Paramount+)
- February 16: The White Lotus Season 3 – Black comedy returns (HBO)
- February 19: Win or Lose – Pixar sports comedy (Disney+)
- February 20: Reacher Season 3 – Action drama starring Alan Ritchson returns (Prime Video)
- February 21: A Thousand Blows – Stephen Graham leads historical drama from Peaky Blinders creator (Hulu)
- February 23: 1923 Season 2 – Yellowstone prequel with Harrison Ford returns (Paramount+)
- February 23: Suits: LA – Suits spin-off set in Los Angeles (CBS)
- February 23: Grosse Pointe Garden Society – Murder-mystery drama (NBC/Peacock)
- February 27: House of David – Biblical drama (Prime Video)
- February 27: Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke – True crime docuseries (Hulu)
March
New shows in March 2025
- March 4: Daredevil: Born Again – Daredevil’s first MCU show with Charlie Cox (Disney+)
- March 6: Grey’s Anatomy – Medical drama returns with second half of Season 21 (ABC)
- March 6: Deli Boys – Comedy about two Pakistani American brothers trying to take over their late father’s criminal enterprise (Hulu)
- March 9: Dark Winds Season 4 – Psychological western thriller returns (AMC)
- March 13: The Wheel of Time Season 3 – Fantasy drama returns (Prime Video)
- March 14: Dope Thief – Drama where Brian Tyree Henry plays a criminal posing as a DEA agent (Apple TV+)
- March 20: The Residence – Mystery-drama about a murder in the White House (Netflix)
- March 23: Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – Final part of historical drama (PBS)
- March 26: The Studio – Comedy where Seth Rogen plays a Hollywood movie producer (Apple TV+)
- March 26: Side Quest – Anthology Mythic Quest spinoff (Apple TV+)
- March 27: The Chosen Season 5 – Episodes 1 and 2 of Christian historical drama (theaters)
April
New shows in April 2025
- April 11: Your Friends and Neighbors – John Hamm stars in con-man thriller (Apple TV+)
- April 16: Government Cheese – Surrealist family comedy set in 1969 California (Apple TV+)
- April 22: Andor Season 2 – Final season of Star Wars show (Disney+)
- April 24: You Season 5 – Final season of psychological thriller series (Netflix)
- TBC: The Last of Us Season 2 – Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation returns (HBO)
- TBC: The Chosen Season 5 – Episodes 3-8 of Christian historical drama (theaters)
May
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in May!
June
New shows in June 2025
- June 24: Ironheart – Live-action MCU miniseries (Disney+)
July
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in July!
August
New shows in August 2025
- August 6: Eyes of Wakanda – Animated MCU miniseries (Disney+)
- TBC: Peacemaker Season 2 – James Gunn’s DCU comedy-drama with John Cena returns (HBO)
September
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in September!
October
New shows in October 2025
- October 3: Marvel Zombies – Animated MCU show (Disney+)
November
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in November!
December
New shows in December 2025
- TBC: Wonder Man – New MCU show (Disney+)
Upcoming shows in 2025 without release dates
- Spring 2025: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 – Final season of dystopian drama (CBS)
- Q3 2025: The Witcher Season 4 – Dark fantasy drama returns with Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill (Netflix)
- Late 2025: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Game of Thrones prequel (HBO)
- 2025: Alice in Borderland Season 3 – Japanese sci-fi thriller returns (Netflix)
- 2025: Alien: Earth – Alien prequel series set on Earth (Hulu)
- 2025: Black Mirror Season 7 – Dark sci-fi anthology series returns (Netflix)
- 2025: Chad Powers – Sports comedy with Glen Powell (Hulu)
- 2025: Gangs of London Season 3 – Crime drama returns (AMC+)
- 2025: Gen V Season 2 – The Boys spin-off series returns (Amazon Prime)
- 2025: Good American Family – Drama based on real-life story of Natalia Grace (Hulu)
- 2025: Murderbot – Sci-fi drama with Alexander Skarsgård (Apple TV+)
- 2025: My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 – Teen drama returns (Netflix)
- 2025: Outlander: Blood of My Blood – Outlander prequel series (Starz)
- 2025: Ransom Canyon – “Virgin River meets Yellowstone” in western romance (Netflix)
- 2025: Slow Horses Season 5 – Spy thriller with Gary Oldman returns (Apple TV+)
- 2025: Squid Game Season 3 – Korean drama returns (Netflix)
- 2025: Stranger Things Season 5 – Final season of sci-fi-horror (Netflix)
- 2025: The Bear Season 4 – Comedy-drama returns (Hulu)
- 2025: The Chair Company – Comedy co-created by Tim Robinson (HBO)
- 2025: The Gilded Age Season 3 – Historical drama returns (HBO)
- 2025: The Madison – Yellowstone spin-off (Paramount+)
- 2025: Wednesday Season 2 – Jenna Ortega Addams Family spin-off returns (Netflix)
- 2025: Welcome to Derry – Stephen King’s It prequel series with Bill Skarsgård (Max)
And that’s all of the big TV shows releasing in 2025! In the meantime, check out the shows we’re most excited about this year.