2025 TV show release calendar: All new series coming out this year

After Baby Reindeer had the world talking, The Penguin became a surprise hit, and Squid Game Season 2 ended 2024 on a blood-soaked high, 2025 is getting off to an incredible start with the return of Severance but there are plenty more TV shows to look forward to throughout the year.

On top of favorites like The Bear and Reacher returning, we’re finally getting another season of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and The Last of Us makes its highly-anticipated return.

Some of the biggest shows that have had a grip on pop culture like Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale come to an end, but not to worry, exciting new shows like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Welcome to Derry are on the way.

Here are all the biggest TV shows coming out in 2025, including those with release dates locked in, where to watch them in the US, and those we’re still waiting to hear more about.

January

New shows in January 2025

January 1: Missing You – Harlan Coben mystery (Netflix)

Missing You – Harlan Coben mystery (Netflix) January 9: American Primeval – Western miniseries (Netflix)

American Primeval – Western miniseries (Netflix) January 10: Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Season 2 of teen horror show with David Schwimmer (Disney+)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Season 2 of teen horror show with David Schwimmer (Disney+) January 16: Harley Quinn Season 5 – Adult animation superhero comedy returns (HBO)

Harley Quinn Season 5 – Adult animation superhero comedy returns (HBO) January 17: Severance Season 2 – Ben Stiller’s thriller with Adam Scott returns (Apple TV+)

Severance Season 2 – Ben Stiller’s thriller with Adam Scott returns (Apple TV+) January 22: Prime Target – Action thriller about a code cracker (Apple TV+)

Prime Target – Action thriller about a code cracker (Apple TV+) January 23: The Night Agent Season 2 – FBI agent action (Netflix)

The Night Agent Season 2 – FBI agent action (Netflix) January 24: Star Trek Section 31 – TV movie with Michelle Yeoh (Paramount+)

Star Trek Section 31 – TV movie with Michelle Yeoh (Paramount+) January 26: Watson – Modern Sherlock Holmes spin-off (CBS)

Watson – Modern Sherlock Holmes spin-off (CBS) January 28: Paradise – Thriller with Sterling K. Brown as secret service agent (Hulu)

Paradise – Thriller with Sterling K. Brown as secret service agent (Hulu) January 29: Mythic Quest Season 4 – Rob McElhenney video game developer comedy returns (Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest Season 4 – Rob McElhenney video game developer comedy returns (Apple TV+) January 29: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Animated Spider-Man show (Disney+)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Animated Spider-Man show (Disney+) January 30: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Young Sheldon spin-off returns with Episode 8 (CBS)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Young Sheldon spin-off returns with Episode 8 (CBS) January 30: Ghosts – Supernatural sitcom returns with Season 4, Episode 10 (CBS)

February

New shows in February 2025

March

New shows in March 2025

March 4: Daredevil: Born Again – Daredevil’s first MCU show with Charlie Cox (Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again – Daredevil’s first MCU show with Charlie Cox (Disney+) March 6: Grey’s Anatomy – Medical drama returns with second half of Season 21 (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy – Medical drama returns with second half of Season 21 (ABC) March 6: Deli Boys – Comedy about two Pakistani American brothers trying to take over their late father’s criminal enterprise (Hulu)

Deli Boys – Comedy about two Pakistani American brothers trying to take over their late father’s criminal enterprise (Hulu) March 9: Dark Winds Season 4 – Psychological western thriller returns (AMC)

Dark Winds Season 4 – Psychological western thriller returns (AMC) March 13: The Wheel of Time Season 3 – Fantasy drama returns (Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 – Fantasy drama returns (Prime Video) March 14: Dope Thief – Drama where Brian Tyree Henry plays a criminal posing as a DEA agent (Apple TV+)

Dope Thief – Drama where Brian Tyree Henry plays a criminal posing as a DEA agent (Apple TV+) March 20: The Residence – Mystery-drama about a murder in the White House (Netflix)

The Residence – Mystery-drama about a murder in the White House (Netflix) March 23: Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – Final part of historical drama (PBS)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – Final part of historical drama (PBS) March 26: The Studio – Comedy where Seth Rogen plays a Hollywood movie producer (Apple TV+)

The Studio – Comedy where Seth Rogen plays a Hollywood movie producer (Apple TV+) March 26: Side Quest – Anthology Mythic Quest spinoff (Apple TV+)

Side Quest – Anthology Mythic Quest spinoff (Apple TV+) March 27: The Chosen Season 5 – Episodes 1 and 2 of Christian historical drama (theaters)

April

New shows in April 2025

April 11: Your Friends and Neighbors – John Hamm stars in con-man thriller (Apple TV+)

Your Friends and Neighbors – John Hamm stars in con-man thriller (Apple TV+) April 16: Government Cheese – Surrealist family comedy set in 1969 California (Apple TV+)

Government Cheese – Surrealist family comedy set in 1969 California (Apple TV+) April 22: Andor Season 2 – Final season of Star Wars show (Disney+)

Andor Season 2 – Final season of Star Wars show (Disney+) April 24: You Season 5 – Final season of psychological thriller series (Netflix)

You Season 5 – Final season of psychological thriller series (Netflix) TBC: The Last of Us Season 2 – Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation returns (HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 – Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation returns (HBO) TBC: The Chosen Season 5 – Episodes 3-8 of Christian historical drama (theaters)

May

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in May!

June

New shows in June 2025

June 24: Ironheart – Live-action MCU miniseries (Disney+)

July

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in July!

August

New shows in August 2025

August 6: Eyes of Wakanda – Animated MCU miniseries (Disney+)

Eyes of Wakanda – Animated MCU miniseries (Disney+) TBC: Peacemaker Season 2 – James Gunn’s DCU comedy-drama with John Cena returns (HBO)

September

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in September!

October

New shows in October 2025

October 3: Marvel Zombies – Animated MCU show (Disney+)

November

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big TV shows releasing in November!

December

New shows in December 2025

TBC: Wonder Man – New MCU show (Disney+)

And that’s all of the big TV shows releasing in 2025! In the meantime, check out the shows we’re most excited about this year.