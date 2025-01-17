2025 movies release calendar: All new films coming out this year

2025 movies release calendar: All new films coming out this yearParamount Pictures / 20th Century Studios / Disney
2024 was full of great movies, bringing us to the bright and colorful Oz in Wicked before Nosferatu chilled us to the bone – but now it’s 2025, it’s time to look ahead.
Whether you’re a sucker for superhero movies, an action movie aficionado, or hyped for horror, there’s plenty to get excited about. James Gunn’s DCU kicks off properly with Superman, we meet the MCU‘s Fantastic Four, Tom Cruise does another death-defying stunt in Mission: Impossible 8, and Ryan Coogler makes his horror debut with Sinners.
Here’s Dexerto’s movie release calendar, breaking down all the major movies in 2025 and their US release dates, as well as a few exciting releases without a date locked in yet.
January
New movies in January 2025
- January 10: Den of Thieves: Pantera – Gerard Butler heist sequel (theatres)
- January 17: Back in Action – Spy comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx (Netflix)
- January 17: Wolf Man – Werewolf horror from Leigh Whannell (theatres)
- January 24: Flight Risk – Action with Mark Wahlberg (theaters)
- January 30: You’re Cordially Invited – Comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrel (Prime Video)
- January 31: Companion – Psychological thriller with Jack Quaid (theaters)
February
New movies in February 2025
- February 5: Kinda Pregnant – Amy Schumer rom-com (theaters)
- February 7: Love Hurts – Action comedy with Ke Huy Quan (theaters)
- February 11: The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – Animated Witcher adaptation with video game voice actor, Doug Cockle, voicing Geralt (Netflix)
- February 13: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Romcom sequel (theaters)
- February 14: Captain America: Brave New World – Next MCU movie with Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford (theaters)
- February 14: The Gorge – Romantic sci-fi action with Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller (Apple TV+)
- February 14: Paddington in Peru – Third Paddington movie (theaters)
- February 21: The Monkey – Stephen King horror adaptation from Longlegs director (theaters)
- February 28: The Legend of Ochi – Fantasy adventure starring Finn Wolfhard and Willem Dafoe (theaters)
March
New movies in March 2025
- March 7: Mickey 17 – Next Bong Joon Ho film with Robert Pattinson & Toni Collete (theaters)
- March 7: In the Lost Lands – George RR Martin adaptation starring Dave Bautista (theaters)
- March 14: Black Bag – Cate Blanchett and Micheal Fassbender spy thriller (theaters)
- March 14: Novocaine – Action where Jack Quaid plays man who can’t feel pain (theaters)
- March 14: Opus – Horror with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich (theaters)
- March 14: The Electric State – Sci-fi action epic with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix)
- March 21: Snow White – Live-action Disney remake with Gal Gadot (theaters)
- March 21: The Alto Knights – Biographical crime drama with Robert DeNiro playing two roles (theaters)
- March 28: The Woman in the Yard – Psychological horror (theaters)
April
New movies in April 2025
- April 4: A Minecraft Movie – Live-action Minecraft movie with Jack Black & Jason Momoa (theaters)
- April 4: Freaky Tales – Action comedy with Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn (theaters)
- April 11: The Amateur – Action thriller starring Rami Malek (theaters)
- April 11: Drop – Horror from Happy Death Day director (theaters)
- April 18: Sinners – Horror from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan (theaters)
- April 25: The Accountant 2 – Ben Affleck action sequel
- April 25: Until Dawn – Horror video game adaptation (theaters)
May
New movies in May 2025
- May 2: Thunderbolts* – New MCU team-up movie (theaters)
- May 9: Clown in a Cornfield – Horror adaptation from Tucker and Dale vs Evil director (theaters)
- May 16: Final Destination: Bloodlines – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters)
- May 23: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Tom Cruise action spy sequel (theaters)
- May 23: Lilo & Stitch – Live-action Disney remake (theaters)
- May 30: Karate Kid: Legends – New Karate Kid movie with Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio (theaters)
- May 30: Life of Chuck – Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston (theaters)
June
New movies in June 2025
- June 7: Ballerina – John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas (theaters)
- June 13: How to Train Your Dragon – Live-action remake of Dreamworks film (theaters)
- June 13: Elio – New Pixar animation set in space (theaters)
- June 20: 28 Years Later – Zombie sequel from Danny Boyle (theaters)
- June 27: M3GAN 2.0 – Horror sequel (theaters)
- June 27: F1 – Formula 1 sports movie starring Brad Pitt (theaters)
July
New movies in July 2025
- July 2: Jurassic World Rebirth – More dinosaur action (theaters)
- July 11: Superman – Start of James Gunn’s DC (theaters)
- July 18: I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel – Untitled sequel to cult horror (theaters)
- July 25: The Fantastic 4: First Steps – MCU superhero movie with Pedro Pascal (theaters)
August
New movies in August 2025
- August 1: The Naked Gun – Action comedy reboot (theaters)
- August 8: Freakier Friday – Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (theaters)
- August 8: Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie – Leonardo DiCaprio stars (theaters)
- August 15: Nobody 2 – Action sequel with Bob Odenkirk (theaters)
- August 15: Mercy – Sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson (theaters)
September
New movies in September 2025
- September 5: The Conjuring: Last Rites – Final Conjuring horror film (theaters)
- September 19: Him – Sports horror produced by Jordan Peele (theaters)
- September 26: SAW XI – 11th Saw horror film (theaters)
- September 26: The Bride! – Romantic horror with Christian Bale playing Frankenstein’s monster (theaters)
October
New movies in October 2025
- October 3: Michael – Michael Jackson biopic (theaters)
- October 3: Roofman – Drama based on a true story starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst (theaters)
- October 10: Animal Friends – Live-action/animated road trip comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa (theaters)
- October 10: Tron: Ares – Sci-fi action sequel (theaters)
- October 17: The Black Phone 2 – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters)
- October 17: Good Fortune – Comedy with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves (theaters)
- October 24: Mortal Kombat 2 – Martial arts video game adaptation sequel (theaters)
November
New movies in November 2025
- November 7: Burgonia – Sci-fi comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos
- November 7: Predator: Badlands – New Predator sci-fi action movie (theaters)
- November 7: The Running Man – Stephen King adaptation starring Glen Powell (theaters)
- November 14: Now You See Me 3 – Heist thriller sequel (theaters)
- November 21: Wicked: For Good – Wicked 2 (theaters)
- November 26: Zootopia 2 – Animated sequel (theaters)
December
New movies in December 2025
- December 5: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Horror sequel based on video game (theaters)
- December 19: Avatar: Fire & Ash – Avatar 3 from James Cameron (theaters)
- December 25: Anaconda – Horror reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd (theaters)
- December 25: Marty Supreme – Sports comedy from Josh Safdie starring Timothée Chalamet (theaters)
- December 25: Return of the Living Dead – Horror sequel set 18 months after the original (theaters)
- December 25: The Housemaid – Paul Feig thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried (theaters)
Upcoming movies in 2025 without release dates
- 2025: Death of a Unicorn – Comedy horror with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega (theaters)
- 2025: Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of classic horror (Netflix)
- 2025: Happy Gilmore 2 – Adam Sandler golf comedy sequel (Netflix)
- 2025: In the Grey – Guy Ritchie action with Henry Cavill (theaters)
- 2025: The Fetus – Body horror (theaters)
- 2025: The Twits – Animated Roald Dahl adaptation (Netflix)
- 2025: Thread: An Insidious Tale – Insidious horror spin-off (theaters)
- 2025: Wake Up Dead Man – Ryan Johnson’s Knives Out 3 with Daniel Craig (Netflix/theaters)
And that’s the biggest upcoming movie releases in 2025! Of course, more films will be announced, and more release dates locked in as the year goes on. In the meantime, you can check out the 25 movies we’re most excited about.