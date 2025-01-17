2025 movies release calendar: All new films coming out this year

2024 was full of great movies, bringing us to the bright and colorful Oz in Wicked before Nosferatu chilled us to the bone – but now it’s 2025, it’s time to look ahead.

Whether you’re a sucker for superhero movies, an action movie aficionado, or hyped for horror, there’s plenty to get excited about. James Gunn’s DCU kicks off properly with Superman, we meet the MCU‘s Fantastic Four, Tom Cruise does another death-defying stunt in Mission: Impossible 8, and Ryan Coogler makes his horror debut with Sinners.

Here’s Dexerto’s movie release calendar, breaking down all the major movies in 2025 and their US release dates, as well as a few exciting releases without a date locked in yet.

January

Warner Bros.

New movies in January 2025

January 10: Den of Thieves: Pantera – Gerard Butler heist sequel (theatres)

Den of Thieves: Pantera – Gerard Butler heist sequel (theatres) January 17: Back in Action – Spy comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx (Netflix)

Back in Action – Spy comedy with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx (Netflix) January 17: Wolf Man – Werewolf horror from Leigh Whannell (theatres)

Wolf Man – Werewolf horror from Leigh Whannell (theatres) January 24: Flight Risk – Action with Mark Wahlberg (theaters)

Flight Risk – Action with Mark Wahlberg (theaters) January 30: You’re Cordially Invited – Comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrel (Prime Video)

You’re Cordially Invited – Comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrel (Prime Video) January 31: Companion – Psychological thriller with Jack Quaid (theaters)

February

Marvel Studios

New movies in February 2025

February 5: Kinda Pregnant – Amy Schumer rom-com (theaters)

Kinda Pregnant – Amy Schumer rom-com (theaters) February 7: Love Hurts – Action comedy with Ke Huy Quan (theaters)

Love Hurts – Action comedy with Ke Huy Quan (theaters) February 11: The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – Animated Witcher adaptation with video game voice actor, Doug Cockle, voicing Geralt (Netflix)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – Animated Witcher adaptation with video game voice actor, Doug Cockle, voicing Geralt (Netflix) February 13: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Romcom sequel (theaters)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Romcom sequel (theaters) February 14: Captain America: Brave New World – Next MCU movie with Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford (theaters)

Captain America: Brave New World – Next MCU movie with Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford (theaters) February 14: The Gorge – Romantic sci-fi action with Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller (Apple TV+)

The Gorge – Romantic sci-fi action with Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller (Apple TV+) February 14: Paddington in Peru – Third Paddington movie (theaters)

Paddington in Peru – Third Paddington movie (theaters) February 21: The Monkey – Stephen King horror adaptation from Longlegs director (theaters)

The Monkey – Stephen King horror adaptation from Longlegs director (theaters) February 28: The Legend of Ochi – Fantasy adventure starring Finn Wolfhard and Willem Dafoe (theaters)

March

Warner Bros. Pictures

New movies in March 2025

March 7: Mickey 17 – Next Bong Joon Ho film with Robert Pattinson & Toni Collete (theaters)

Mickey 17 – Next Bong Joon Ho film with Robert Pattinson & Toni Collete (theaters) March 7: In the Lost Lands – George RR Martin adaptation starring Dave Bautista (theaters)

In the Lost Lands – George RR Martin adaptation starring Dave Bautista (theaters) March 14: Black Bag – Cate Blanchett and Micheal Fassbender spy thriller (theaters)

Black Bag – Cate Blanchett and Micheal Fassbender spy thriller (theaters) March 14: Novocaine – Action where Jack Quaid plays man who can’t feel pain (theaters)

Novocaine – Action where Jack Quaid plays man who can’t feel pain (theaters) March 14: Opus – Horror with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich (theaters)

Opus – Horror with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich (theaters) March 14: The Electric State – Sci-fi action epic with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix)

The Electric State – Sci-fi action epic with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix) March 21: Snow White – Live-action Disney remake with Gal Gadot (theaters)

Snow White – Live-action Disney remake with Gal Gadot (theaters) March 21: The Alto Knights – Biographical crime drama with Robert DeNiro playing two roles (theaters)

The Alto Knights – Biographical crime drama with Robert DeNiro playing two roles (theaters) March 28: The Woman in the Yard – Psychological horror (theaters)

April

Warner Bros.

New movies in April 2025

April 4: A Minecraft Movie – Live-action Minecraft movie with Jack Black & Jason Momoa (theaters)

A Minecraft Movie – Live-action Minecraft movie with Jack Black & Jason Momoa (theaters) April 4: Freaky Tales – Action comedy with Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn (theaters)

Freaky Tales – Action comedy with Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn (theaters) April 11: The Amateur – Action thriller starring Rami Malek (theaters)

The Amateur – Action thriller starring Rami Malek (theaters) April 11: Drop – Horror from Happy Death Day director (theaters)

Drop – Horror from Happy Death Day director (theaters) April 18: Sinners – Horror from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan (theaters)

Sinners – Horror from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan (theaters) April 25: The Accountant 2 – Ben Affleck action sequel

The Accountant 2 – Ben Affleck action sequel April 25: Until Dawn – Horror video game adaptation (theaters)

May

Paramount Pictures

New movies in May 2025

May 2: Thunderbolts* – New MCU team-up movie (theaters)

Thunderbolts* – New MCU team-up movie (theaters) May 9: Clown in a Cornfield – Horror adaptation from Tucker and Dale vs Evil director (theaters)

Clown in a Cornfield – Horror adaptation from Tucker and Dale vs Evil director (theaters) May 16: Final Destination: Bloodlines – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters)

Final Destination: Bloodlines – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters) May 23: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Tom Cruise action spy sequel (theaters)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Tom Cruise action spy sequel (theaters) May 23: Lilo & Stitch – Live-action Disney remake (theaters)

Lilo & Stitch – Live-action Disney remake (theaters) May 30: Karate Kid: Legends – New Karate Kid movie with Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio (theaters)

Karate Kid: Legends – New Karate Kid movie with Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio (theaters) May 30: Life of Chuck – Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston (theaters)

June

Sony Pictures

New movies in June 2025

June 7: Ballerina – John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas (theaters)

Ballerina – John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas (theaters) June 13: How to Train Your Dragon – Live-action remake of Dreamworks film (theaters)

How to Train Your Dragon – Live-action remake of Dreamworks film (theaters) June 13: Elio – New Pixar animation set in space (theaters)

Elio – New Pixar animation set in space (theaters) June 20: 28 Years Later – Zombie sequel from Danny Boyle (theaters)

28 Years Later – Zombie sequel from Danny Boyle (theaters) June 27: M3GAN 2.0 – Horror sequel (theaters)

M3GAN 2.0 – Horror sequel (theaters) June 27: F1 – Formula 1 sports movie starring Brad Pitt (theaters)

July

Warner Bros.

New movies in July 2025

August

Disney

New movies in August 2025

August 1: The Naked Gun – Action comedy reboot (theaters)

The Naked Gun – Action comedy reboot (theaters) August 8: Freakier Friday – Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (theaters)

Freakier Friday – Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (theaters) August 8: Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie – Leonardo DiCaprio stars (theaters)

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie – Leonardo DiCaprio stars (theaters) August 15: Nobody 2 – Action sequel with Bob Odenkirk (theaters)

Nobody 2 – Action sequel with Bob Odenkirk (theaters) August 15: Mercy – Sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson (theaters)

September

Warner Bros. Pictures

New movies in September 2025

September 5: The Conjuring: Last Rites – Final Conjuring horror film (theaters)

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Final Conjuring horror film (theaters) September 19: Him – Sports horror produced by Jordan Peele (theaters)

Him – Sports horror produced by Jordan Peele (theaters) September 26: SAW XI – 11th Saw horror film (theaters)

SAW XI – 11th Saw horror film (theaters) September 26: The Bride! – Romantic horror with Christian Bale playing Frankenstein’s monster (theaters)

October

Universal Pictures

New movies in October 2025

October 3: Michael – Michael Jackson biopic (theaters)

Michael – Michael Jackson biopic (theaters) October 3: Roofman – Drama based on a true story starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst (theaters)

Roofman – Drama based on a true story starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst (theaters) October 10: Animal Friends – Live-action/animated road trip comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa (theaters)

Animal Friends – Live-action/animated road trip comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa (theaters) October 10: Tron: Ares – Sci-fi action sequel (theaters)

Tron: Ares – Sci-fi action sequel (theaters) October 17: The Black Phone 2 – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters)

The Black Phone 2 – Supernatural horror sequel (theaters) October 17: Good Fortune – Comedy with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves (theaters)

Good Fortune – Comedy with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves (theaters) October 24: Mortal Kombat 2 – Martial arts video game adaptation sequel (theaters)

November

Universal Pictures

New movies in November 2025

November 7: Burgonia – Sci-fi comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos

Burgonia – Sci-fi comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos November 7: Predator: Badlands – New Predator sci-fi action movie (theaters)

Predator: Badlands – New Predator sci-fi action movie (theaters) November 7: The Running Man – Stephen King adaptation starring Glen Powell (theaters)

The Running Man – Stephen King adaptation starring Glen Powell (theaters) November 14: Now You See Me 3 – Heist thriller sequel (theaters)

Now You See Me 3 – Heist thriller sequel (theaters) November 21: Wicked: For Good – Wicked 2 (theaters)

Wicked: For Good – Wicked 2 (theaters) November 26: Zootopia 2 – Animated sequel (theaters)

December

20th Century Studios

New movies in December 2025

December 5: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Horror sequel based on video game (theaters)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Horror sequel based on video game (theaters) December 19: Avatar: Fire & Ash – Avatar 3 from James Cameron (theaters)

Avatar: Fire & Ash – Avatar 3 from James Cameron (theaters) December 25: Anaconda – Horror reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd (theaters)

Anaconda – Horror reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd (theaters) December 25: Marty Supreme – Sports comedy from Josh Safdie starring Timothée Chalamet (theaters)

Marty Supreme – Sports comedy from Josh Safdie starring Timothée Chalamet (theaters) December 25: Return of the Living Dead – Horror sequel set 18 months after the original (theaters)

Return of the Living Dead – Horror sequel set 18 months after the original (theaters) December 25: The Housemaid – Paul Feig thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried (theaters)

A24

2025: Death of a Unicorn – Comedy horror with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega (theaters)

Death of a Unicorn – Comedy horror with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega (theaters) 2025: Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of classic horror (Netflix)

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of classic horror (Netflix) 2025: Happy Gilmore 2 – Adam Sandler golf comedy sequel (Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2 – Adam Sandler golf comedy sequel (Netflix) 2025: In the Grey – Guy Ritchie action with Henry Cavill (theaters)

In the Grey – Guy Ritchie action with Henry Cavill (theaters) 2025: The Fetus – Body horror (theaters)

The Fetus – Body horror (theaters) 2025: The Twits – Animated Roald Dahl adaptation (Netflix)

The Twits – Animated Roald Dahl adaptation (Netflix) 2025: Thread: An Insidious Tale – Insidious horror spin-off (theaters)

Thread: An Insidious Tale – Insidious horror spin-off (theaters) 2025: Wake Up Dead Man – Ryan Johnson’s Knives Out 3 with Daniel Craig (Netflix/theaters)

And that’s the biggest upcoming movie releases in 2025! Of course, more films will be announced, and more release dates locked in as the year goes on. In the meantime, you can check out the 25 movies we’re most excited about.