1923 stars address possibility of Dutton baby for Spencer and Alex in Season 2

1923 Season 2 will be arriving in February, and one of the biggest fan theories about the show’s future has been addressed by two of the show’s stars, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer.

Sklenar and Schlaepfer play Spencer Dutton and Alexandra, respectively. In Season 1 of the Yellowstone prequel series, the unlikely couple meet in Africa, where Alex is engaged to be wed and Spencer is hunting lions (a far cry from wrangling cattle back in Montana!).

Article continues after ad

The two take off on an adventure together, falling in love and later getting married aboard a ship. But trouble strikes when Spencer is arrested for killing Alex’s ex in a duel, and the two are separated, both promising to meet in Bozeman, Montana at the Dutton Ranch.

However, by the end of Season 1, there had been a few hints that something big was on the horizon for the couple. Namely, the preservation of the Dutton family’s legacy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alex could be pregnant already in 1923

In 1923 Season 1, Alex was seen being sick throughout their journey. In TV world, this is normally a huge indication that someone is pregnant. This would make perfect sense, as the pair had been seen getting cozy plenty of times after getting together.

Paramount Alexandra and Spencer are separated at the end of 1923 Season 1

However, with no official confirmation (plus the possibility that Jack and Elizabeth could still be John Dutton’s grandparents), it’s anyone’s guess as to whether this is a red herring. When asked about the possibility of Alex’s seasickness being something more, the 1923 cast member played it coy.

Article continues after ad

“Listen, Alex and Spencer went through a lot in Season 1,” Schlaepfer told TVLine. “She’s been through it. I can’t say where that sickness comes from or if, you know, I even found out what that sickness is from.

“But I do believe them being on so many ships, and so many shipwrecks, I would imagine she’s feeling pretty unwell.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount

When asked if his character, Spencer, would be motivated by a sudden pregnancy reveal, Sklenar said, “I think that he would. It would motivate him, you know?

Article continues after ad

“He’s really on a path of wanting to have a life with her and have her at the ranch, and he definitely has to have children one day — because he has purpose, and he has something to live for, and he’s just really hooked into that purpose, you know? So, anything that would further fuel that, I think he’d be fully accepting and embracing of it.”

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23.

For more, revisit the Dutton family tree. You can also see what’s going on with upcoming spinoffs 1944 and 6666.