1923 star worries fans with “beautiful” but emotional Season 2 finale

While the ending of 1923 Season 2 remains under wraps for now, star Brandon Sklenar has revealed that it’ll be an emotional ride.

Going into Season 2, there’s a lot at stake for this Yellowstone prequel. Alex and Spencer still have to traverse the world alone to find each other in Montana. The Duttons are hard at work trying to pay off Donald Whitfield’s tax loophole, and Teonna is still on the run from the abusive boarding school.

Article continues after ad

There’s no guarantee anyone will get their happy ending (this is a Taylor Sheridan affair, after all), but what we can be sure on is that the final episodes will be an emotional roller coaster.

This all comes from Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton. Speaking to CBS News, he hinted towards the finale to come, and it sounds like fans better prepare themselves.

Brandon Sklenar praises Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 finale

The 1923 cast member has already spoken about how impressed he was when reading the scripts for Season 2. Now, he’s revealed just how touched he was by the conclusion of this era of Duttons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I mean, I couldn’t even prep it without, you know, tissues in my hand. It’s so beautiful, the way [Taylor Sheridan] wraps up the second season, and it’s just profoundly beautiful,” he said [via CBS News].

“And the way he ties in the love story with Spencer’s journey and the culmination of all those arcs, he does it in such a masterful way. He really writes what he believes in.

“And you can see the way he weaves their dedication to the family and how much resiliency they have, their integrity and this undying love Spencer and Alex have and how they literally do anything, they will go through anything and traverse anything to find each other.”

Article continues after ad

Spencer and Alex’s relationship was one of the main storylines in Season 1. Now, they’re both on their own separate missions to get back to each other in Montana. Will they make it back to each other alive and well?

Article continues after ad

Paramount

“I’m scared about the last episode,” said one Reddit user. Another suggested, “I’m guessing it’s a rough passage. She gets to Ellis Island and is processed like all the other immigrants. Alexandra has very little money, some clothes and documents, and her travel bag.”

Article continues after ad

“1883 taught me to be prepared for anything (and to have a tissue box nearby!),” said another.

Based on Sklenar’s comments, anything could happen.

1923 Season 2 premieres on February 23, 2025. For more, check out our guide to the Dutton family tree. You can also see what’s going on with 6666, and find out what other TV shows are out this month.