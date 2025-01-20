New 1923 Season 2 trailer hints at Train Station origin story

For as long as the Dutton Ranch has stood, the Train Station has been a major part of its legacy – now, 1923 Season 2 could show fans just how the tradition came to be.

For generations, the Dutton family have been dumping their enemies at the so-called Train Station. It’s a piece of lawless land on the border of Yellowstone, which John Dutton called “the trash can for everyone who’s attacked us.”

While the drop-off was a salvation for the Duttons as they killed off their foes one by one, it also nearly became their downfall. (Prior to his death, Jamie Dutton had threatened to expose the Train Station and blow the whistle on John Dutton’s illegal deeds.)

Now, 1923 Season 2 is just around the corner, and based on the trailer, we might be getting our earliest look at the infamous landmark.

1923 Season 2 trailer features Train Station dumping

In the latest 1923 Season 2 trailer, released on January 19, the “Zone of Death” (as it’s known in real life) is featured at the 1:31 mark. However, it doesn’t appear to be the Duttons throwing a body into the gorge, but rather Banner Creighton and his men.

But still, this didn’t stop fans from noting the location of the scene, with comments like, “We are going to see the beginning of the train station here.”

One theory that came alongside the trailer was that Banner would end up on the Duttons’ side by the end of Season 2. As one comment suggested, “I think we going to see Spencer and Banner drop Witfield off at the station.”

It wouldn’t be the first time 1923 has contained an Easter egg for the Station. In Season 1, Jacob remarked to the sheriff that he had left the men who attacked his family “rotting on the Wyoming border.”

Fans were also witness to the Duttons’ famous hanging trick in the first season, which later came into play multiple times during the flagship Yellowstone series.

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount+. For more, check out our guides to the rest of the Yellowstone timeline, and find out what’s going on with 6666 and 1944.