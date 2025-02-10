1923 Season 2 episode descriptions just confirmed every fan’s worst fear

1923 Season 2 is almost here, but based on some new episode descriptions, it seems as though Spencer and Alex fans might have some disappointment coming. (Warning: potential spoilers ahead for 1923 Season 2!)

The stakes are high for the Duttons in 1923 Season 2. Last we saw them in the Yellowstone spinoff, the ranch was under threat thanks to the cunning ways of Donald Whitfield.

But Spencer and Alexandra also hit trouble, too. After killing Alex’s ex in a duel, Spencer was arrested. The two newlyweds were separated, vowing to find each other in Bozeman, Montana.

Going into Season 2, fans wanted Spencer and Alex to find each other, and fast. But based on episode descriptions, that may not be the case.

1923 Season 2 will have Spencer and Alex far from the ranch

According to the descriptions for Episodes 1-7 for Season 2 (via Google), it looks as though the couple will be separated for the majority of the new episodes. Each episode appears to catch them at different stages of their journeys, with each step more dangerous than the last.

Episode 1 The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys.

Episode 2 Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known.

Episode 3 Alexandra runs into trouble while traveling alone; making enemies along the way, Father Renaud and Marshal Kent close in on Teonna.

Episode 4 Whitfield garners support for his new business venture; Spencer has a run-in with the sheriff in Fort Worth.

Episode 5 The search for Teonna continues; Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains.

Episode 6 The Duttons receive good news; Alexandra catches a lucky break during her journey; Teonna reunites with a face from her past.

Episode 7 Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold.



Going into the new season, most fans just wanted one thing: for Spencer and Alex’s respective journeys to be quick, and for the majority of action to take place on the Dutton Ranch. Specifically, they wanted Spencer to return to the ranch soon, but that doesn’t appear to happen until Episode 7.

Naturally, there’s been some disappointment in response to these descriptions.

“Based on the episodes above, Spencer doesn’t make it until the last episode and Spencer and Alex are apart the entire season!????? Oh Taylor!” said one Reddit user.

A second wrote, “This is … bad. I thought Alexandra and Spencer would be back in Montana by mid-season,” while another added, “I don’t understand the creative decision not to have Spencer at the ranch at the beginning.”

1923 Season 2 premieres on February 23 on Paramount+.

