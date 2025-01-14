1923 lead wants to star in Batman film & fans approve

Thanks to a viral Instagram post, fans are passionately promoting a 1923 star as the new official Batman in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s growing DCU.

Batman has officially appeared in the DCU in James Gunn’s Creature Commandos, but Gunn has been careful to leave details open for Batman’s live-action debut. Fan speculation surrounded Robert Pattinson for the DCU role given his return as Bruce Wayne for The Batman 2, but The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti recently shut down rumors that Pattinson will don the cowl as DCU’s main Batman.

Article continues after ad

New fan-casting sees a star of hit Taylor Sheridan series 1923 take a turn as the World’s Greatest Detective. Hint: it’s not Harrison Ford.

Fans are hoping to see Brandon Sklenar take on Batman

Speculation over the casting of the popular DC hero hit a fever pitch following the dual delays of both The Brave and the Bold and The Batman 2. A wide swath of fans have promoted Sklenar in the role following an exchange on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

An initial post from user liamlovesmovies asked commentators about a World’s Finest movie, when Sklenar officially endorsing the idea in the comments with a simple “I approve.” Of course, Sklenar was talking about the project in general, but the interest piqued fan interest.

Article continues after ad

One advantage for Sklenar: 1923 Season 2 is en route in the near future, promising more action than ever for character Spencer in his efforts to reunite with Alex. What’s a better audition for Batman than a combat-heavy season of a popular series?

All this isn’t to suggest Gunn is actually looking at Sklenar for the role, and Gunn has made no such statement. That said, Gunn is known to look at fan-casting in these decisions, stating “When I’m casting a role I will sometimes see who fans have suggested online for folks I or my casting directors haven’t considered. Sometimes they have good ideas, sometimes terrible ones.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He did add the caveat that “I don’t remember it actually leading to someone being cast,” but he’s at least open to consideration. If 1923 fans make a strong enough case, perhaps Sklenar could have a chance to step into the role.