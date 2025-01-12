1923’s horrific true story is explored in “unforgettable” documentary that’s available to stream now

If you look away from the Dutton family in Yellowstone spinoff 1923, you’ll find a plotline based on a disturbing true story – and there’s a documentary with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that exposes a similar reality.

Look away from Jacob Dutton and his family’s troubles in 1923, and you’ll find a truly gutting story involving Teonna Rainwater and her attempt at survival while being held at an American Indian residential school.

Sadly, American Indian residential schools are a very real part of history. The government-funded, usually church-run schools were in use from the 17th to early 20th century, with the objective of “civilizing” Native American children. To do this, they were forcibly removed from their homes and taught to give up their languages and cultures altogether.

Article continues after ad

There’s a long and terrible history behind these institutions, and if you’re looking to learn more ahead of 1923 Season 2, an award-winning 2024 documentary about the Canadian Indian residential school system, Sugarcane, is now available to stream.

Article continues after ad

Sugarcane doc is available to stream on Disney+ with Hulu

At the time of writing, Sugarcane is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of a subscription.

Sugarcane, directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, winning the award for best directing for a US Documentary.

Article continues after ad

It also won awards at the Seattle International Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, and the Sarasota Film Festival, and has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The documentary specifically focuses on the Canadian Indian residential school system, including interviews with survivors and descendants.

Online, viewers have described the film as “very sad and disturbing,” and “exceptional and unforgettable.”

Paramount An American Indian residential school depicted in 1923

One user on Reddit wrote, “I know I’m not the only one watching and feeling for those kids and the survivors. How awful. It sickens me that some humans can commit such heinous acts.”

Article continues after ad

When it comes to the widespread praise for the documentary, one user said, “I truly can’t think of a doc I’ve seen in the last 10 years I’d recommend more highly.”

Article continues after ad

In 1923, Teonna has already been brought into one of the schools and is frequently abused both physically and emotionally by the nuns who run it. By the end of Season 1, she escapes by killing the nuns (and later, a priest), and goes on the run to find her father.

Article continues after ad

1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025.