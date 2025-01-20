1923 fans have one fear about Season 2

1923 Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, with protagonist Spencer separated from his wife Alexandra, and fans are more worried than ever about how Season 2 might play out.

The Yellowstone spinoff concluded its first season with family heads Jacob and Cara at odds with Donald Whitfield over ownership of the Ranch.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Alex are separated an ocean’s length apart and fighting to reunite. With a full trailer finally released, fans are excited over the forthcoming new season… but there’s a catch.

While viewers spoke well of the trailer itself, highly anticipating Spencer and Alex being reunited, they also shared growing concern about how that journey will play out in Season 2.

1923 Season 2 better not just be Spencer traveling, fans say

Traveling a world away with enemies on your trail is an undoubtedly harrowing experience, and Taylor Sheridan will find a lot of drama in Spencer’s situation as the Dutton returns home. At the same time, fans really don’t want to see a whole season of Spencer stuck traveling.

While fans did express positivity about the trailer, there was considerable hope that the series could “GET SPENCER TO THE RANCH ALREADY,” and hopefully avoid him finally arriving at the end of the season.

Taylor Sheridan’s projects are often filled with action sequences and moments of high consequence, so even Spencer’s most laborious odyssey could be filled with thrilling challenges – but there’s still worry that the journey will be stretched out too long.

It’s worth noting that Taylor Sheridan seems set on concluding 1923 with Season 2, as he referred to it as “the second half of the season,” essentially conceiving 1923 as one full narrative split in two. In that regard, removing Spencer from most of Season 2 would be an odd choice for the character.

That said, could Spencer and Alex receive their own post-1923 spinoff? Sheridan hasn’t expressed anything suggesting that might be the plan, but it would track with how the Yellowstone creator spun the Beth & Rip series off as a direct continuation of Yellowstone.

You can watch a sneak peek of 1923 Season 2, check out the Dutton’s possible new family addition, and everything else we know about 1923 Season 2.