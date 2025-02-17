One 1923 character is more likely to survive than anyone else in Season 2

1923 Season 2 is almost here, and because it’s Yellowstone, there’s sure to be a few deaths – one character, however, may live to see another day.

It’s a tough world in 1923. The Duttons are about to be hit with a deadly winter, their ranch is still up for grabs, and Spencer and Alex are about to embark on a treacherous journey to Montana.

Because of this, we’re expecting to see more than a few devastating deaths in Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan‘s prequel series.

Article continues after ad

But there’s one character who fans think is guaranteed to make it, and when you compare him to everyone else, it makes perfect sense.

Spencer Dutton will likely survive 1923 Season 2

Based on fan theories, it’s looking good for Spencer making it out of Season 2 alive. Not just because he’s become one of the most popular characters, but because the entire Yellowstone timeline has dictated it to be that way.

Article continues after ad

One of the biggest pieces of evidence is the monologue by his own ancestor, Elsa Dutton, who prophesied that at least one of her brothers would live on. Since John I died in Season 1, that only leaves Spencer.

Article continues after ad

Paramount+

“Elsa said only one of James and Margaret’s kids lives to adulthood and sees the ranch through the depression and beyond,” noted one Redditor. “Elsa and John are dead. Spencer is the only one of the three kids born in Montana and he’s the only one to see it on to the next generation. He doesn’t die.”

“There is also a John Dutton, Jr. that will be John Dutton III (Kevin Costner’s dad), so there is another generation in there. We don’t know yet but it seems to me that Spencer’s son will be John Dutton, Jr,” another pointed out.

Article continues after ad

Another also quoted Elsa’s words, saying: “‘Only one would live to see their own children grown.’ John already lived to see his son grown. When he died Jack was about to get married. ‘Only one would carry the fate of this family through the depression and every other hell the 20th century hurled at them.’ That will be Spencer.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount

But aside from all that, Spencer could get by on his skills alone. We’ve seen him survive lion attacks, sinking ships, and all sorts of other antics.

Article continues after ad

As one user wrote, “Spencer would be most likely to survive due to his survival skills.” Another added, “Spencer’s gonna show up and kick some ass.”

1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23.

For more, get familiar with the Dutton family tree. You can also check out what other TV shows are arriving this month, and see what’s going on with 6666.