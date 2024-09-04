1000-lb Sisters controversy explained: Why has Amy Slaton been arrested?

The popular reality TV show could be in crisis after star Amy Slaton was arrested on September 2 – but what are the charges, and what does this mean for 1000-lb Sisters?

Since 2020, reality TV fans have been following along with the Slaton sisters, who – as the name of their show suggests – collectively weigh 1000lb. Each is determined to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle, but that’s not an easy change.

It’s watched by hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe, but it’s now come into the spotlight for a completely different reason.

Reports have emerged that Amy Slaton was arrested over Labor Day weekend, but what has she been arrested for, and what does this mean for the show?

Amy Slaton arrested for two alleged charges

On September 2, Amy Slaton was arrested at Tennessee Zoo on charges of drug possession and child endangerment.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call claiming a guest at the zoo had been bitten by a camel while at the Tennessee Safari Park.

Authorities said: “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

It was reported officers found “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” after smelling the car, claiming said drugs were out “in plain sight” while children were in the car.

They later added that Slaton was arrested “on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.” A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was also arrested on the same charges.

According to People Magazine, the pair remain in police custody on a $10,000 bond. Officials added Slaton’s two children have been placed in the custody of family members, with the Tennessee Department of Child Services opening an investigation.

It’s unknown if Slaton or Lovvorn retained an attorney or entered pleas.

Slaton already filed for divorce

Brian Scott Lovvorn might be a name new to some, as Amy Slaton filed for divorce from her ex-husband Michael Halterman in March 2023.

TLC

In the first episodes of 1000-lb Sisters, it’s revealed that Amy and sister Tammy both live together with Haltermann in one house.

Divorce documents suggest they first split in February 2023, with Amy allegedly taking the children out of the house they all shared at the same time. Domestic violence charges were also allegedly made against Haltermann but dropped in May of the same year, according to The Sun.

By December 2023, this made it onto Season 5 of the show, with Slaton explaining: “Michael does not want to watch both of the kids at the same time when he’s alone, so I always have to bring at least one kid.

“I don’t know if it’s because he don’t want to watch them by himself or it’s because he can’t watch them by himself and play a video game at the same time.”

TLC

It was later revealed that Haltermann petitioned for the divorce, with the pair fighting for custody of their children in the months that followed. This resulted in Slaton having full custody and Haltermann having supervised visitation on the weekends.

Slaton slammed Haltermann when the divorce was finalized (in February 2024), after he asked 50/50 custody.

“I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f**king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me,” Amy told Amanda on the show.

Tammy was seen agreeing, adding: “There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”

Brian Scott Lovvorn has not been mentioned publicly or on the show before the arrest.

What does this mean for 1000-lb Sisters Season 6?

Technically, 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 hasn’t even been officially confirmed, with Slaton’s potential sentencing possibly disrupting any filming schedule.

It’s been reported – though unconfirmed – that Season 6 has begun filming, with Season 5 airing its finale in February of this year.

It’s thought that Amy navigating her single life could be a major plot point included in new episodes, which could explain her connection to Lovvorn.

However, if Slaton is convicted, it would create a massive problem for production, which could result in one of two outcomes if it happens.

The first would be that Season 6 is delayed indefinitely, or continues to only focus on Tammy. Amy’s arrest could also become a storyline in the series.

Following Slaton’s arrest isn’t too far-fetched for a reality TV show; for example, Dance Moms still followed Abby Lee Miller after her arrest for fraud.

At this stage, there are no confirmed updates from TLC.

For more, check out 90 Day Fiance's messiest breakups, which Too Hot to Handle couples are still together, and what came of the restaurants on Kitchen Nightmares. You can also find new TV shows streaming this month.