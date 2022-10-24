10 best non-scary Halloween movies and where to watch them

Halloween is right around the corner, but if you don’t like scary films, here are some non-scary flicks you can watch to get in the spooky spirit!

Halloween is a great time of the year to get spooky. But for some people, there is such a thing as too spooky. So what do you do when you want to get in the Halloween spirit, but don’t want to give yourself nightmares from horror movies?

Now, everyone’s idea of what “non-scary” means may differ per person, but there are definitely a number of Halloween movies out there that lack jump scares, gory imagery, or anything that’s really going to scar you for life.

So, in no particular order, here are 10 great films to watch this Halloween, without having to worry about turning off the lights!

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This movie hits the jackpot of Holiday movies, as you can watch it both on Halloween and Christmas! But the opening sequence definitely belongs to Halloween, what with the film’s most iconic song, “This is Halloween,” referencing everything that makes the spooky season great.

The film’s whole aesthetic is creepy without being too unsettling, and it has a perfect charm that will keep you smiling through the scares.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Halloweentown (1998)

To quote the film itself, “Halloween is cool,” and this Halloween movie certainly proves that. Set in an entire town of Halloween monsters, the film follows a family as they race to save the magic (and the horror) before an evil wizard can destroy it all.

The film is filled with monsters, yes, but they are all colorful and imaginative, which will make you appreciate the spooky rather than fear it.

Halloweentown is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Now, who out there hasn’t heard of Hocus Pocus? If you’re one of the two people who don’t watch this movie every Halloween, then you’re missing out! The film features arguably the most iconic witches out there (barring perhaps the Blair Witch): The Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Their performances are fun enough, but they also bring to the film a number of Halloween themed songs, which will definitely get you in the spooky spirit!

Hocus Pocus is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

This film is certainly a way to watch the classic movie monsters onscreen without being scared of them. The story takes place in the titular Hotel Transylvania, where monsters from all walks of life come to relax away from the eyes of humans.

The movie has stellar animation, great comedy, and some legitimately heartfelt and bittersweet moments, making it a perfect film to watch both alone and with others.

Hotel Transylvania is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Fun Size (2012)

If you’re wanting a non-spooky Halloween movie that is suited for a slightly older audience, then look no further than Fun Size. This raunchy teen comedy follows two friends as they attempt to survive Halloween night, amongst annoying siblings, cops, and drunken teen shenanigans.

The film’s humor may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it will remind you how Halloween fun certainly isn’t just for little kids.

Fun Size is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Addams Family & Addams Family Values (1991 & 1993)

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, myserious and spooky… but not that scary. Obviously this isn’t just one film, so consider this a double feature recommendation, since both films have something to enjoy. The cast of the titular family is perfectly curated, and Joan Cusack of course is iconic as the villainous Debbie.

This is one of the few films that perfectly translates a cartoon into live-action, and is just as loved today and it was back in the 1990s. So if you still haven’t seen it, what are you waiting for? *Click Click!*

The Addams Family franchise is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Casper (1995)

Love haunted houses, as long as they’re not too haunted? Then Casper is the film for you! Being literally called “The Friendly Ghost” obviously things were never going to appear too traumatising, so the film is filled with more light-hearted supernatural gags, as the titular character bonds with a young Christina Ricci. Though, the “Can I keep you?” line is suitable creepy.

While the other Casper films are perhaps not a memorable (or as good) as this one, there are plenty you can check out, including one with a young Hillary Duff!

Casper is currently available to stream on Peacock.

The Rocky Horror Picture show (1975)

We see you shiver with antici…. as arguably the best cult classic out there, this horror-musical is about a couple encountering aliens who are, well, very sexual, to say the least. The film is led by Frank-N-Furter, played by the ineffable Tim Curry, who has become one of horror’s most iconic characters.

The film leans far more into the camp rather than the scary, creating a Halloween movie that’s perfect to sing and dance along to, rather than watching while hiding behind your sofa… pation.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Tim Burton always shines when he dips into animation, and the Corpse Bride is a great example of that. There arguably is one scary moment in the film, when the titular bride is chasing a man through the woods, but it’s quickly revealed that she isn’t the monster that she first appears to be.

The film has great musical numbers, hilarious commentary on Victorian England, and of course, some stellar stop motion animation in Tim Burton’s classic style.

The Corpse Bride is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Be… ready to love this movie from first watch, as it is arguably Tim Burton’s most iconic piece of work. Starring Michael Keaton in one of his best and most energised roles, Beetlejuice follows two families, one alive, one dead, as they battle over a house, with the ever chaotic Beetlejuice hoping to use the situation to his advantage.

The film is classic 80s camp, and has since regained popularity after a hit musical played on Broadway a few years ago. There’s no beating the original, though!

Beetlejuice is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.