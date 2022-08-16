Tower of Fantasy character creation & customization: How to change your appearance and gender

Wondering how to change your appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Then look no further as our guide will show you how.

Tower of Fantasy features huge amounts of customization options that Wanderers can use to make their perfect character. From altering hairstyles and facial features to changing outfits, there are plenty of choices on offer in the F2P title.

In fact, it has proven so robust that players have even managed to make exact copies of characters from other popular games like Genshin Impact. However, with so much on offer, it can be hard to decide on any one style or look.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to change your appearance in Tower of Fantasy or wish to switch your gender, then our handy hub has you covered.

How to change your appearance in Tower of Fantasy

Hotta Studio Changing your appearance in Tower of Fantasy is fairly simple.

In order to change your appearance in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll first need to play through the story until you get given the Backpack. Once you have acquired this item, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Open up your menu. Select the Backpack icon. Click on the Outfits button. Select the face icon on the far left of the screen.

From here, you’ll gain access to all the character customization options that you had access to at the beginning of the game. Unfortunately, customizing your character in Tower of Fantasy does come with a cost.

Travelers will need to cough up 100 Dark Crystals or use a coupon every time they wish to alter their character’s appearance and outfit color. So, make sure you take your time before saving your desired look as things can get rather expensive.

How to change your gender in Tower of Fantasy

Changing your gender in Tower of Fantasy is pretty simple and won’t take long at all, just follow the steps below:

Open your character’s information menu. Click on the male or female icon above your character’s profile. Confirm your option to save your change.

It’s important to note, that changing your character’s gender in Tower of Fantasy won’t alter their appearance. Instead, you’ll need to make a new character and start from scratch. Whether the developers will adjust this in the future remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the ways you can alter your character.

Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page and guides below for all the latest details.

Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay and cross-progression? | Tower of Fantasy system requirements | Tower of Fantasy server status | Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops | Tower of Fantasy server status | Tower of Fantasy codes