Zara apologizes for “inappropriate” kids shirt after accusations by TikToker

After a TikToker exposed the popular clothing brand Zara for selling “inappropriate” shirts for minors, the international fashion brand responded to the accusations by removing the item from stores.

TikTok mom of two, Laura Wilson, 32, took to the platform to share how disgusted she was when she found “inappropriate” clothing in Zara. She even told the New York Post that their apparel made her “feel physically sick.”

While shopping in the store, Laura came across a shirt for adolescents. The white crew-neck top featured black and red writing across the front that read: “The Perfect Snack” and “The Strawberry: A small burst of sweet joy.”

The back of the top, which was found in the girls section, was also too “suggestive” for the TikToker. “Take a bite. A burst of sweet delight, making it the perfect summer snack,” it read.

“If you have bought this for your child, you need serious words with yourself,” she said on TikTok. “I’m so shocked – is it just me or is this just plain wrong in plain sight?” she asked.

After going viral, Zara issued an apology and even stopped selling the controversial top.

“There was no intention for the use of the word ‘snack’ on this T-shirt to imply anything other than the traditional meaning of the word, as evidenced by the image of a strawberry on the garment,” said representatives of Zara.

“However, we now understand that some individuals have interpreted the term differently. Therefore, we have removed the T-shirt from stores and our website. And we apologize for any misunderstanding or offense caused.”

Though Zara took action, many netizens disagreed with Laura’s opinion of the shirt.

“It’s just a strawberry! Your mind is taking it to the gutter,” said one.

“You clearly are taking things very sexually for no real reason. This is why we have so many issues. Everything is taken wrong and always looked into too much. It quotes ‘THE STRAWBERRY,’” wrote another.

Some viewers agreed with the TikToker, saying that the position of the text and what it said was a “little too much.”

Another added, “What the actual f**k!!! I am shook to my core! Zara do better, this is vile.”

Zara isn’t the only company to respond to viral controversy in 2024. Popular restaurant Chipotle also issued a response to customers in May after many social media users took to the internet to complain about small portions.

While they stated that sizes hadn’t changed, they confirmed that they trained their staff to ensure you “notice a difference” during your next visit.