World’s “creepiest” McDonald’s lets customers look at human remains while eating

A woman has shared on TikTok the “World’s creepiest McDonald’s”, where customers can observe real human remains while enjoying their meal.

Kassidy, who shares an account on the social media platform with her partner under ‘kassidy_and_james‘, posted a video showing her experience at the unusual McDonald’s branch.

Located in Italy on the outskirts of Rome, the restaurant was built over an ancient Roman road that was later disused during the empire and repurposed as a burial site.

Using glass panels on the flooring, the road extends 147.6 feet under the restaurant and features three burials, the skeletons of the deceased males now on display for customers to witness.

Two of the deceased are estimated to have been teenagers, with no cause of death determined. The third burial belongs to an older male between 35 and 45.

The latter’s skeleton showcases a fracture on his right leg’s femur. While this may have caused mobility issues, it wasn’t the cause of his death which – like the previous two – remains unknown.

The area was discovered when the restaurant was first built in 2014, with the superintendent of archaeology for Rome, Alfonsina Russo, telling The Telegraph of its potential origins.

According to Russo, the site was believed to be part of a “side road that connected the Appian Way to a settlement or maybe an important property such as the villa of a rich noble or an imperial estate.”

Preserved, the stretch of road and burials are now featured in McDonald’s “first museum-restaurant”, with customers offered the unique experience of dining above the dead.

The fast food chain is no stranger to setting up shop in hopes of having customers “time travel” to different eras of our world, though other restaurants’ themes may be a little more intentionally planned than Italy’s tomb.

McDonald’s also opened seven 1950s-themed restaurants that featured a vintage look and feel. There’s even a McDonald’s museum including original memorabilia, employee workwear, and life-size statues from the chain’s first-ever restaurant in the 1940s.

