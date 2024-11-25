Women shocked after TikTok reveals they’re dating the same guy

Two women who dated the same guy at the same time ended the affair after they found out about each other through TikTok.

TikTok influencer Kylan Darnell, known for her catchphrase, “Have a great day, not a good day,” went viral on Sunday, November 24, for her breakup with her boyfriend.

While visiting him over the weekend, Darnell saw a TikTok video of another woman, Grace Hall, exposing the fact that they were dating the same guy.

However, Hall had Darnell blocked on TikTok because she speculated that the two were involved, and didn’t want to see any content of her boyfriend with another woman.

Darnell’s family member found Hall’s TikTok and sent it to her. After finding out her now ex-boyfriend was seeing Hall at the same time, she immediately left him and headed to the airport to go home. While at the airport, Darnell filmed herself saying how she wished Hall hadn’t posted about the situation, as it made it harder to “cope” with the truth.

Though Darnell said she would update her 1M followers at a later date with more details, Hall went ahead and exposed more about the story.

“Two-timing” ex-boyfriend asks Hall to wait a week to tell Darnell about affair

After the man in question told Hall he was seeing a “famous person,” she went through his followers and found Darnell, the only verified follower. “He told me not to tell anyone because they were not official,” Hall said. “I go on thinking they’re not together, that this doesn’t exist.” Hall admitted that her thinking was “delusional” because her relationship with the man was “toxic.”

When Hall had confirmation on Friday, November 22, that her boyfriend was two-timing her with Darnell, she asked if he should tell Darnell or if she could. The boyfriend asked that she wait a week, but she couldn’t resist. She then unblocked Darnell and DMed her so they could speak. After Darnell didn’t respond, that’s when Hall posted to TikTok about the affair.

“It was a rash decision,” Hall said. After she finally got a hold of Darnell, Hall shared screenshots of her relationship with the man to convince her that he was a “psychopath.” Hall admitted that her ‘anger’ got the best of her and that she shouldn’t have exposed the affair without talking to Darnell first.

“At the end of the day, I’m just a girl that was hurt by a boy,” Hall said.

Though Hall stated she wouldn’t be sharing anything else about the situation, Darnell said she might host a podcast to reveal more about the story.

