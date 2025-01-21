Woman’s “RIP TikTok” tattoo goes viral as app unbanned moments after getting inked

A tattoo artist’s decision to give his wife a “RIP TikTok” tattoo instantly backfired right as he finished in an unfortunate viral moment.

The viral TikTok ban saga took a wild turn in January as the app went offline for a short while after its parent company, ByteDance, couldn’t sell off its US operations in time.

As such, TikTok was removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store while also going dark for US citizens.

During this time, Arizona tattoo artist Travis Meisenzahl, also known as Jucebox, inked his wife with a design to mourn the app. But their timing couldn’t have been worse.

Tattoo artist in disbelief after inking wife with “RIP TikTok”

In a video posted to Instagram, Jucebox shared the design he tattooed on his wife, featuring a gravestone with the TikTik logo and “2016-2025” written on it.

However, he then showed his phone, revealing a welcome back message from the app as President Donald Trump had pledged to restore it.

Sure enough, shortly after his inauguration, he signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days.

Despite the poor timing, Jucebox and his wife couldn’t help but laugh at the whole ordeal, “are you joking me right now?” he captioned the Instagram clip.

“Being in the tattoo industry we like to do silly things,” he told the New York Post.

Of course, depending on what happens with TikTok, there’s still a chance the tattoo will be relevant if ByteDance doesn’t cooperate, which would be quite the reverse twist of fate.

Billionaires have expressed interest in purchasing TikTok, including Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and YouTube sensation MrBeast claims to “mean business” about acquiring the app, but so far, no decisions have been reached.