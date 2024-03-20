Woman outraged after boyfriend asks for DNA test moments before birth

A soon-to-be mom was furious after her boyfriend asked for a DNA test just moments before she gave birth.

In her now-viral video, TikToker Kira was lying in a hospital bed with blankets surrounding her as she was preparing to give birth.

In the hospital room with Kira was the father of her baby, who was also her boyfriend. However, just moments before she gave birth, he asked her for a DNA test.

As the two argued, Kira questioned him why he’d ask if he was the father even after being the only person welcomed into the hospital room to witness the birth.

Article continues after ad

Viewers claim “wrong place and time” for DNA talk

Kira’s frustration was more than apparent after her boyfriend asked her for a DNA test while she was about to give birth to their child.

“What kind of baby dad does that right when we gonna have this baby, are you serious?” she asked him.

Article continues after ad

Kira then told him she wouldn’t be allowing him to get a DNA test and that he could get up and leave if he didn’t believe it was his child.

Continuing to “stress” her out, Kira expressed that it was “weird” of him to be questioning her about being the real father, especially since they had been dating for at least two years.

Article continues after ad

She also said that he didn’t want to “claim” his kids and told him he “just won’t have a child” if he “don’t think it’s his child.”

Viewers of Kira’s TikTok have since reacted by saying it shouldn’t be a problem if the father wanted a DNA test. However, many people claimed it was the “wrong place and time” to have that discussion.

Though Kira’s boyfriend didn’t get up and leave during her video, it is unknown, at this time, if he stayed or ever took a DNA test.