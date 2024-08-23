Woman jumps to death after argument with husband about streaming nude on TikTok

A woman is dead after reportedly jumping from a Bangkok balcony following an intoxicated argument with her husband as he attempted to stream nude on TikTok.

In the early hours of the morning on August 23, 32-year-old Han, a Laotian national, got into a fight with her 41-year-old husband, Somsak, and ended up falling from the fourth floor of their residential building.

According to The Thaiger, Somsak was trying to livestream on TikTok without any clothes on, which upset his wife.

Somsak told police that he and his wife had been drinking since early in the evening and had become quite drunk. While streaming on TikTok, he began to undress and expose himself, something Han objected to.

“It’s disgusting, why would you do that?” he recalled her saying.

The argument started about streaming nude on TikTok,

As the two argued, Somsak claimed that Han jumped from the balcony on the fourth floor of their apartment and hit the ground. After rushing downstairs with just a towel on, he discovered his wife had died upon impact and contacted the authorities.

Asean Now reports that medical examiners determined that Han had suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs among other severe injuries.

Police Captain Thaworn suggested that Han jumped due to the distress caused by the argument. “We are currently questioning the deceased’s husband. We suspect that the argument during the livestream led to her jumping in a moment of emotional distress,” they explained.

The cops are conducting witness testimonies, looking at CCTV footage and further evidence to confirm Somsak’s story and corroborate the events leading up to the death.

This isn’t the first time someone had died falling over TikTok. Earlier in 2024, a 14-year-old creator fell to her death while taking a selfie at a waterfall.