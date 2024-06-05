Woman ‘ghosted’ by boyfriend for weeks finds out he was actually in a coma

A woman was shocked after her boyfriend ‘ghosted’ her for weeks, only to find out he was in a coma in a completely different country.

After meeting by chance in Hawaii in 2022, Cody Bryant and Haley Woloshen found out they lived only one mile apart in California. Soon enough, the two fell in love after spending their vacation and weeks together back home.

However, during a brief getaway to Ibiza, Cody was struck by a car while riding a moped. He fell into a coma and sustained a traumatic brain injury, as well as partial paralysis.

Though the two had fallen for each other before his accident and communicated nearly every day, Haley thought Cody “ghosted” her when he stopped responding to her texts and calls.

That’s when Haley did a deep dive online and found a GoFundMe related to Cody and his accident.

But their relationship wouldn’t be the easiest to reestablish, as Cody was left unable to remember Haley or the romance they had before his TBI.

However, she was determined to win his heart and help him heal both physically and mentally when she reconnected with him months after he endured physical therapy to regain motion.

Though it would be tough, the two fell in love a second time, as Haley refused to leave his side. “Neither of us expected it, but feelings started to build. I joke that she won me over a second time,” Cody said in an Instagram post.

He has also documented his recovery and their story via TikTok, where he said that “navigating boundaries between a relationship and caregiving was challenging.” But, he “couldn’t be happier” with where they are in their relationship.

Cody added that since “day one,” they’ve joined together “in sickness and in health.” And though he was partially paralyzed, he has regained motion in his limbs and is now almost able to be as adventurous as he was before his accident, as he still has residual effects physically.