Woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend while filming TikTok video

A woman has been fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the midst of filming a TikTok video with a friend.

New Albany Police officers were called to Village Drive on reports that a woman had been shot early morning on August 10, 2024.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old mom of three, Kaitlynn Lee, with an unnamed witness recounting that the pair had been making a TikTok video in the apartment kitchen when someone started banging on the window.

It turned out to be Lee’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Thompson, who fired through the window. Lee was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed the TikTok video Lee and her friend had been filming at the time of the shooting, which initially showed them “laughing, dancing and lip-syncing to a song”.

A blast was then seen in the area of the kitchen window with smoke “hanging” in the room before the video ended.

The witness told police that Thompson and Lee had a “toxic” relationship and were “always at odds with each other”. It was revealed Lee had moved multiple times to avoid her ex and keep her children safe, telling friends that if she were ever found dead, “Joshua killed her”.

Thompson had already been previously charged in April with felony “domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.” Three weeks later, a no-contact order was also issued against him.

Lee’s aunt, Pamela Greenwell, told WAVE how Thomspon had “beat [Lee] really badly” in the past, leaving her “blue and black all over”. But despite Lee obtaining an EPO, “it didn’t protect her”. The family has since started a GoFundMe to raise funeral costs and help support Lee’s children.

Following the fatal shooting, Thompson fled the scene. However, he later called his brother and confessed to the crime, before calling the police and agreeing to turn himself in. He has since been charged with murder and is currently being held at Floyd County Jail.

