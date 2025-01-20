Will TikTok return to the app store?

Due to the TikTok ban taking effect on January 19, 2025, Google and Apple have removed the app from their stores. But now that TikTok has started working again, will TikTok return to the app stores?

At 10:30 pm EST on January 18, TikTok went dark as the platform prepared for the law to go into effect, which banned the platform in the United States.

Alongside the service outage, Apple and Google removed TikTok, Lemon8, CapCut, Marvel Snap, and several other apps from their app stores as the law ordered both companies to cease offering access to the apps.

Article continues after ad

Just 14 hours later, service returned to TikTok. Unfortunately, many users decided to uninstall the app during the blackout. The ByteDance-owned app hasn’t been re-added to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, leaving many unable to access TikTok despite service being restored.

TikTok’s return to the app store could be imminent

At the time of writing, it’s unknown when Apple and Google will re-add TikTok to their respective app stores.

Article continues after ad

However, one can safely assume that if the TikTok ban is extended 90 days by President Trump on January 20, 2025, both tech companies will provide access to the list of ByteDance-owned apps yet again.

Article continues after ad

Wayback Machine/Apple App Store

How to redownload TikTok on your phone

Despite the fact TikTok is not available for download through the app store, Android users will still be able to sideload the app onto their phones.

You can download the app from APKMirror, and follow the instructions provided to install TikTok on your phone.

Apple does not support sideloading on US-based iPhones, however, so iOS users will have to wait for TikTok to be added to the App Store again.

We’ll keep this article updated as news continues to change regarding TikTok’s status in the Apple and Google app stores. For more information about the TikTok ban, check out our hub.