Why is TikTok not on the App Store anymore?

TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps were removed from the Apple App Store in January, but why are they no longer available?

TikTok’s ban in the US took place on January 19, 2025, leading Apple and Google to remove all ByteDance-owned apps from their respective app stores.

The ban includes fines of $5,000 per user who accesses the service to both companies, which would be about $850B for all 170 million US users.

Though President Trump signed an order extending the ban for another 75 days on January 20, preventing Apple and Google from being fined until April 5, 2025, neither companies have added the ByteDance-owned platform back to their app stores.

TikTok has yet to be re-added to app stores

Neither Apple nor Google have publicly commented on why TikTok isn’t available in their respective app stores anymore. However, there have been rumors that neither company is happy with the executive order extending enforcement of the TikTok ban.

Alan Rozenshtein, a Law Professor from the University of Minnesota, said that the order “offers minimal security” protecting Apple and Google from facing fines from the US government for offering the service.

When you look for TikTok on the Google Play Store, you’re met with a box explaining that downloads are paused “due to current US legal requirements.”

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

Looking for it on the Apple App Store, however, leads you to a website explaining why it’s not available.

“Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates. Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025,” it reads.

It’s unknown when they will add TikTok back to the app store, but you can keep an eye on our hub for more TikTok ban news.