Why are TikTokers mass unfollowing Vexbolts on December 31st?

The ‘Vexbolts Mass Unfollowing December 31st’ is a trolling campaign encouraging TikTokers to unfollow Vexbolts on December 31, 2024. Here’s everything to know about it.

What started as a niche joke in late December quickly became a viral phenomenon, with spam comments flooding TikTok videos saying, “Vexbolts mass unfollowing Dec 31st, spread the word.”

Since the campaign’s inception, Vexbolts’ follower count has surged as users are following purely to take part in the event, many joking about planning to unfollow on the specified date.

Vexbolts mass unfollowing origins

The reasons behind the campaign remain vague. Some commenters claim it’s because they find Vexbolts’ content “cringeworthy,” while others treat the campaign purely as a funny internet stunt.

Videos promoting the mass unfollowing are often set to one of Vexbolts’ original sounds, notably a song about the popular Low Taper Fade meme.

The campaign’s earliest viral posts appeared on December 25, with TikToker unemployedcrashout’s video gaining over 530,000 views within a day. The movement has since gained further traction, with numerous videos encouraging the unfollow spreading across the app and racking up millions of views.

Late on December 25, Vexbolts responded with a celebratory video marking his follower count surpassing 2 million. However, commenters quickly pointed out the irony, claiming his surge was only due to the mass unfollowing campaign. The video itself garnered over a million views in just a day.

On December 29, with his follower count now exceeding 5 million, Vexbolts leaned into the joke, posting a video of himself looking distressed alongside the caption: “Kai Cenat please save me from the mass unfollowing.”

The clip concluded with a shot of his live follower count dropping, adding fuel to the trend’s fire. His video has already racked up over 8.5 million views.

As December 31st approaches, the campaign remains a viral sensation on TikTok. Fellow streamers have also jumped in, with IShowSpeed encouraging users to unfollow Vexbolts, while StableRonaldo and JasonTheWeen urge viewers to resist joining the trend.