Who is Tyler Bergantino on TikTok? 6’9″ man goes viral after interview leads to date

TikToker Tyler Bergantino has gone viral after an interview with a similarly tall woman quickly turned into the apps latest love story.

At six feet and nine inches tall, Tyler Bergantino has amassed over 1.1 million followers on TikTok just by uploading videos about his life as a nearly seven-foot-tall man.

On June 3, 2024, Bergantino interviewed fellow tall-TikToker Gabbers, who comes in at 6’1″, and fans quickly realized the two had very obvious romantic chemistry while talking.

“The chemistry is chemistrying,” one user replied.

Another said: “That’s chemistry. Let us know what happens.”

That initial video has since received over 24M views and nearly 20,000 comments, with many calling for Tyler to ask his new acquaintance out on a date.

Article continues after ad

So, in a follow up, the 6’9″ TikToker asked Gabbers on a date which she unsurprisingly accepted.

The second video has received over 18M views and nearly 22k comments, with many more expressing how much they love the two’s chemistry.

Article continues after ad

“I’m watching this and smiling while kicking my feet. The chemistry is there!!” one user replied.

A second commented: “The way she’s giggling…she’s already smitten.”

The two didn’t share many details about their actual date, but Gabbers did upload a “post date interview” on her channel where the two confirmed that they plan on continuing to see each other.

Article continues after ad

However, Tyler lives in Greenville, South Carolina and Gabbers lives in Miami, Florida, so it may be a little bit before TikTok sees the two lovebirds back in the same room together.

This is just the latest story to go viral on TikTok. A kindergarten student went viral in early June after hilariously declaring they were pregnant during graduation, while another user went viral after TSA pulled him aside to check his bag full of cans of Spam meat.