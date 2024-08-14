Who is the ‘Cucumber Guy’ on TikTok?

A man has taken over TikTok after dedicating his account to sharing cucumber recipes that utilize the entire fruit for a healthy snack.

Logan, who goes by ‘logagm‘ on the social media platform, has created a “Cucumber Community” of nearly five million followers eager to share his love for Cucurbitaceae.

Having now earned the nickname “Cucumber Guy” by taking recipes to the next level, Logan shows viewers how cucumber can make a delicious meal in various and creative ways.

This has led to other creators thanking him for sharing his healthy snack ideas – and you may also be inspired to keep this new favorite fruit stocked in the fridge after scrolling through the series.

While he does mix up his content, many of Logan’s recipes start with him holding up a cylindrical container and a cucumber to the camera.

His intro includes him telling viewers: “Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber, let me show you the best way to do it.”

Logan then typically slices the entire cucumber into the container using a mandoline slicer, before packing on top a variety of ingredients depending on what the recipe requires.

The container is then closed and vigorously shaken “super well” so everything is properly mixed together, a process that can be “very difficult” and a “workout” if it is packed full. The final result is then shown on camera before Logan dives in and takes a bite.

The cucumber series has since sparked recreations, inspiring other creators to jump on board such as ‘firstinflightfoodie‘.

The self-described foodie thanked Logan for providing “healthier options” and ultimately approved of the recipe he tried: “That’s a nice little snack.”

“To be honest, I want to give it a 10 out of 10 because you can make it how you want to make it… As long as you eat cucumbers, this a win,” he added. “Logan was right, some days you need to eat an entire cucumber.”

