Who is Mellstroy? Russian streamer takes over TikTok

Controversial Kick streamer Mellstroy has been spreading his influence across platforms and making headway on TikTok. But who exactly is he?

Andrey Burim, who goes by ‘Mellstroy‘ online, is a 25-year-old streamer who first began making content in 2015 after dropping out of college.

Born in Gomel, Belarus before moving to Moscow in 2019, Burim began to garner attention for his trash streams — a trend that gained notoriety in Russia for pushing legal and moral boundaries.

The idea behind the concept is to get drunk with friends and complete challenges and dares in return for donations. However, these can often lead to dangerous consequences.

Article continues after ad

So, who is Burim and how have his trash streams seen the Belarusian impact the Russian world of content creation?

Mellstroy and his controversies explained

Burim first found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2017, after his Counterstrike streams included asking underage girls to complete unusual acts.

Despite this, he continued to broadcast trash parties until 2020 saw things take a turn. During one of his YouTube live streams, Burim smashed model Alena Efremova’s head into a table, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries.

Article continues after ad

Showing no remorse, Burim was eventually sued, found guilty of “an infliction of beatings crime,” sentenced to six months of corrective labor, and forced to pay damages. YouTube also permanently banned Burim, leading the streamer to continue his rampage on Kick instead.

Article continues after ad

Having lost a large amount of his viewership following the incident, Burim began working on regaining his internet fame. He did so by donating large sums of money to streamers so long as they completed tasks such as shaving their hair off or flashing the camera.

Then in 2024, Burim took things to the next level by offering his viewers money instead. As Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid prepared to face off at the Champions League final on June 1, Burim planned a pitch invasion.

The streamer offered a whopping $350,000 to whichever of his followers could get onto the pitch first — an illegal challenge that many were more than happy to take part in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sporting shirts with “Mellstroy” printed across, the match had to be put on hold just 30 seconds in due to a sum of people breaking past security. In the end, 53 arrests were made and it remains unclear whether Burim ever paid up.