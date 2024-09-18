Who is Lindsay Arnold Cusick on TikTok? Dancing with the Stars pro goes viral

Lindsay Arnold Cusick might have traded her dancing shoes in to take care of her family at home in Utah, but that hasn’t stopped fans of Dancing with the Stars from rallying on TikTok to have her back as a pro on the show.

While she joined Dancing with the Stars during Season 16, Lindsay Arnold Cusick eventually left in 2021 after competing in Season 30.

Since her departure, Lindsay has taken to TikTok to share bits of her life with her two children and husband, Samuel Cusick. She also frequently posts with her younger sister Rylee Arnold, a pro dancer on DWTS.

Not only that, but she founded her own workout program, The Movement Club. “I created The Movement Club to help inspire women of all ages and body types to fall in love with working out, but more importantly, with themselves again,” she stated on the program’s official website.



Despite leaving DWTS after dancing as a pro for nearly 10 years, she revealed in a viral TikTok that being on the show isn’t out of the question. “It’s not like I said I would never do it again.”

However, she has reservations about returning to the show due to production informing her at the last minute if she would be invited back for each season.

“When it comes to the pros on Dancing with the Stars, you are never ever guaranteed to be on the show. Every single season, I had to wait to find out if I was going to be a pro that season.”

Lindsay also expressed how being a mom of two young children makes it “very hard” to compete on DWTS because it would involve moving away from her family or uprooting her loved ones on a whim.

Fans of Lindsay’s would like to see her back on the show, though – especially since her sister Rylee currently competes as a pro dancer.

“I honestly just need one season of Lindsay and Riley… just once,” said a fan.

“Hopefully one day we can get you both,” added another.

Rylee would also like to compete alongside her older sister. “I would love to have her on a season with me. I think it would be the best time ever. But, she’s just such an amazing mom. Her home is in Utah with her kids,” Rylee told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think it’s the best fit for her right now, but I do think it’s in her future,” she added.

As for what’s next for Lindsay, she’s just happy to be cheering Rylee on during Season 33 of DWTS as she competes with U.S. Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.