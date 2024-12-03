Who is JaidoWorld? Bahamas bartender goes viral as women flock to meet him

A “handsome” bartender in the Bahamas has gone viral on TikTok after many women shared posts about meeting him.

TikToker JaidoWorld, whose real name is Elias Fritz, has increased his follower count by thousands after women discovered his account.

Though he seldomly creates content, the TikToker has gone viral for being the ‘hot’ bartender from the Bahamas.

JaidoWorld works at the Tiki Bikini Hut at Junkanoo Beach, just a short distance from the Carnival Cruise port in Nassau Bahamas.

Article continues after ad

While he models and collaborates with entrepreneurs to upsell their businesses with his good looks, Fritz’s fan base comes from women who flock to his workplace just to meet him.

TikTokers share viral videos of JaidoWorld

“I found him,” said many interested TikTokers after posting a video of him serving them a beverage from behind the bar.

TikToker PinkSugar posted her proof of meeting the viral sensation. As JaidoWorld chopped a coconut open, she told him that he was her “birthday gift.” She also asked him to take photos together, which he agreed to.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This man is gorgeous, sheeesh,” commented a viewer. “He is too handsome!” agreed another.

TikToker Yass also paid the bartender a visit for her birthday. “Best birthday ever. Had to find him, and did. So humble and sweet,” she captioned her video. Yass also made sure to slip him a cash tip for his above-average service.

JaidoWorld “shocked” after becoming TikTok famous

Fritz admitted that he was baffled after finding out he had become famous on TikTok. Though he has an account of his own, he said his father was the one who told him he had gone viral.

Article continues after ad

“I came home from work and my father, he came to my car window and said, ‘Do you know you’re on TikTok with over 30,000 likes?’” Fritz said. “He showed me the video of me, I said, ‘Wow,’ I didn’t even notice the person taking the video of me. So, that was a surprising moment.”

He added that he was “shocked” when cruise passengers specifically visited the Tiki Bikini Hut just to see him, but eventually got used to his fans taking photos while working.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fritz also admitted to being single but is looking for a woman with as strong of a work ethic as he has. “I work seven days a week, I need my girl to do the same,” he said.

While JaidoWorld’s online fame is just beginning, Dexerto put together a list of 2024’s most-followed TikTok accounts, which includes longtime users like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

