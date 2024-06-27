Who are Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane? Viral TikTok story explained 

TikToker Brooke Schofield and musician Clinton Kane began trolling each other on TikTok and have gone mega-viral in the wake of their breakup. But why’d they end their relationship in the first place?

TikToker Brooke Schofield didn’t take her ex-boyfriend’s criticism well after he took to the platform to troll her over excessive talking.

Her ex Clinton Kane, who has 4.4M monthly listeners on Spotify after debuting his pop music in 2019, told his fans in a viral TikTok that he’s been “over the relationship for two years.” However, he claimed that Brooke “won’t stop yapping.”

Once she saw his social media post on June 25, she took it upon herself to expose him by telling the story about their relationship and how it ended.

In a 13-part TikTok series, Brooke made Clinton eat his words after she received over 50M collective views in just 24 hours.

Brooke revealed that she and Clinton had a tumultuous relationship despite her infatuation with his career as an artist.

Though it took him multiple attempts to get Brooke to meet up with him for the first time, she eventually caved when he had a show in LA, where she lives.

The two then fell sick and decided to quarantine together, where she began to see reg flags – staying with him, nevertheless.

One of the first remarkable things he did that gave her the feeling that he wasn’t the one was when he wouldn’t allow her to go anywhere without him.

When they went on a vacation to a couple’s retreat, she saw his license, revealing he was four years younger than he had told her.

Though she let it go, the slip was always in the back of her mind. It wasn’t until she received messages online from women who accused him of cheating with them that she finally realized she wasn’t dating who she thought.

What’s more, Clinton told Brooke at the beginning of their relationship that his mom, brother, and dad had died. In his music, he even talks a lot about wanting to have more time with his mom.

However, after someone told her online that he was lying about his mom being dead, the TikToker did some digging herself.

She eventually found his mom’s Facebook account and told Clinton she was in contact with her. Though she lied about talking to his mom, it resulted in him revealing that he too, had lied – his mom was actually alive.

Viewers of the viral story have since reacted by saying it needs its own Netflix documentary. Some also agreed that this was the type of “in-depth lore” they had been waiting for.

Though Brooke has been happily separated from Clinton for two years, he was the one who ended their relationship for good after he found it astonishing that she would ever accuse him of cheating.