Who are A.J. & Big Justice on TikTok? “Costco family” goes viral

TikTok’s ‘Costco family’ has boasted millions of views for their many visits to the wholesale store where they sample foods, joke around, and most importantly, have fun.

Costco is one of the most popular wholesale stores. They not only sell appliances and home goods in bulk, but they also offer fresh food to buy while shopping like their infamous chicken bake and $1.50 hotdog.

While customers need a membership to shop there, a family of four who fell in love with the store has that covered.

The Florida-based family isn’t any ordinary family, though; they call themselves the “Costco family” and they’ve even gained 1.5M followers on TikTok.

Who is part of the Costco family?

The Costco family members consist of dad A.J. Befumo, son Big Justice, daughter Ashely, and mom Erika.

Before becoming the Costco family, A.J. was known for his career in professional wrestling. During the early 2000s, he went by the stage name of “The American Powerchild.”

itztherizzler A.J. alongside The Rizzler

And, while this is the core family that started it all, other characters like The Rizzler have come along and collaborated with them while building their own following.

The Costco family goes viral

Though A.J. and his son Big Justice “bring the boom” wherever they go, the family of four often flock together while at Costco.

“We’re a Costco family, of course, we have to try out the new furniture,” Big Justice said in a viral TikTok.

During the same video, A.J. and Ashely sampled the store’s iconic double-chunk chocolate chip cookies while Big Justice and his mom ate a chicken bake.

In another viral TikTok, Big Justice and his dad walked around and tasted food samples.

“We’re Costco guys, of course, we get the sample even though we bought the thing the last three times we were here,” Big Justice said.

His dad even treated the store like a gym, lifting tires in the auto parts aisle as if they were heavy weights.

Fans of the Costco family have fallen in love with their “wholesome” content almost as much as the family of four fell in love with the wholesale chain.

“All jokes aside, your family is so cute,” commented one.

“Idk man this seems like family goals,” added another.

Though the Costco family has gained millions of views on their TikToks, they aren’t the only ones to go viral for loving the store.

TikTok’s “Costco oracle” also went viral this summer for wearing a shirt with a rotisserie chicken barcode.

When he was done shopping, he asked the cashier to scan his shirt to prevent the chicken from being exposed to supposed LED poison.