When is TikTok getting banned in the US? Timeline explained

As the time runs out for ByteDance to sell TikTok to a different company, many are left with one question. When is TikTok getting banned in the United States?

President Joe Biden signed a bill back in April 2024 that requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell off its shares of the short-form video app within nine months – or face a ban in the United States.

TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew quickly responded, claiming the bill violates US citizen’s right to freedom of speech, and has attempted to prevent the bill from being enacted ever since.

The company’s first attempt at postponing the law was denied by the US Appeals Court in early December – leaving many worried that the ban will be enacted after the nine-month divestment period.

When will TikTok potentially get banned in the US?

TikTok will be removed from Apple and Google app stores on January 19, 2025 if ByteDance does not sell its shares of TikTok. There’s still a chance that the government could postpone enforcement of the bill signed by President Biden, so it may not be over just yet.

It is also rumored that ByteDance-owned apps Lemon8 and CapCut will be affected by the TikTok ban, meaning those may be removed on the same date.

TikTok has made it quite clear that they don’t have interest in selling the app alongside its highly-regarded algorithm that powers the app’s For You Page.

However, the company hasn’t stopped fighting against the law despite its failed efforts to postpone enforcement. The Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to hear TikTok’s case on January 10, 2025, just nine days before the potential ban.

It’s unknown what will happen on that date, but the SCOTUS may issue a stay on the ban while they look over arguments from TikTok and the US government – which would place a hold on the bill being enforced.

We’ll keep this article updated as the potential TikTok ban date gets closer.