When did Facebook join TikTok? Rumors that Meta bought TikTok go viral

As TikTok returned from its 14-hour blackout in the US, users began claiming that Facebook made an account right before the app’s ban took effect. But did Facebook really create a TikTok account in 2025?

The law banning TikTok took effect on January 19, 2025, and the ByteDance-owned app shut down servers running the app the evening before.

This led to a 14-hour blackout, where users across the United States couldn’t access the short-form video app. After it came back, users across the country began rumors that TikTok had moved the app over to Meta-owned servers during the outage.

The rumors are largely fueled by claims that Facebook created a TikTok account right before the ban took effect, but that’s not the case.

Did Facebook make a TikTok account right before it went dark?

No, Facebook did not make a new TikTok account at any time in 2025. Rumors across social media claiming that it suddenly appeared are false.

Using Wayback Machine, you can see that Facebook’s TikTok URL has been crawled dozens of times dating clear back to October 8, 2021.

One screenshot from March 16, 2022, shows the Facebook TikTok page with just 19,000 followers.

Source: TikTok/Wayback Machine

Despite proof showing that Facebook’s page isn’t newly created, users are still looking for ways to block the profile on their accounts.

How to block Facebook on TikTok

For those looking to block the Facebook account on TikTok, here are the steps:

Go to the Facebook TikTok account on the app. Tap the arrow in the top right corner. At the bottom of the menu that pops up, you’ll see the ‘Block’ option. Tap it.

That's all we know about Facebook's TikTok account and when it was created.