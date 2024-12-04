What’s the viral ‘We are living in a world’ trend? TikTok sound sparks memes

TikTok users are going viral with their videos using the popular ‘We are living in a world’ sound on the app.

The viral TikTok trend highlights just how much people love to ‘yap’ and share passionate opinions with their friends and family.

The audio features a woman fervently discussing pasta choices, saying: “Because here’s my thing, I’m so sorry. We are living in a world where we could put our vodka sauce with any shaped pasta. Any shape we want. And the fact that we keep going back to penne.”

This clip originated from an August 4 episode of the Best of Both Worlds podcast, hosted by Lans and KT. During the episode, the hosts broke down life’s trivial dilemmas, with this particular rant focusing on the overuse of penne pasta with vodka sauce.

KT complained that people often default to penne, instead of exploring the variety of exciting pasta shapes available.

Later in 2024, the sound resurfaced and quickly became a viral trend on TikTok, with users repurposing it as a meme template for scenarios involving “yapping.”

TikTok’s ‘We are living in a world’ sound goes viral

TikTokers have used the sound to create relatable and often hilarious videos about their own love for yapping – the act of talking at length without much restraint.

For example, user kalebspah21 posted a video captioned: “When my mom is trying to relax but it’s my prime yapping hour,“ which amassed over 8.6 million views.

TikTok user kirstiessss added to the fun with a post titled: “Me and my best yapping about the same tea in 80 years,” paired with an image of two skeletons at a table. The video received 2.8 million views.

Meanwhile, content creator nakiapiresx2 shared: “When my boyfriend is trying to sleep but I’m not done yapping yet,” gaining over 3.4 million views on their video.

With over 9,857 videos using the sound, many clips under this trend have racked up millions of views, resonating with users who find them relatable.

This is just one of the latest trends to go viral on TikTok, joining the ranks of the popular Hopeless Core trend and the ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ meme.