What’s the viral ‘I met my younger self for a coffee’ trend on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikTok, you might have come across the viral ‘I met my younger self for a coffee’ trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s ‘I met my younger self for a coffee’ trend is inspiring users to reflect on their personal growth and journey through life.

Set to the soothing audio of ‘Sweet Heat Lightning’ by Gregory Alan Isakov, this trend blends nostalgia, self-compassion, and vulnerability.

‘I met my younger self for a coffee’ trend explained

The format involves TikTokers posting a recent photo or video of themselves with a text overlay depicting a fictional conversation between their current self and their younger self.

This trend typically begins with lighthearted contrasts, like differences in punctuality or coffee preferences, before transitioning into deeper topics like mental health, career aspirations, heartbreak, or self-discovery.

A typical post might start with something like: “I was on time, she was 20 minutes late,” followed by a snippet of their imagined coffee order: “She ordered a black coffee, and I ordered the iced vanilla latte I knew we both wanted.”

Viral examples of the trend

One viral example by TikToker earthtoapryl, which garnered over 2 million views, summarizes this trend perfectly. She wrote: “I met myself for coffee today. We both arrived 15 minutes early.

“She told me she wanted to go to law school. I told her I got 174 on my LSAT.She said her heart was broken by the girl she loved. I told her I’ve looked at engagement rings with my partner.”

While many videos are uplifting and wholesome, others take a more raw and poignant approach. For instance, TikTok user madisonhalbrook shared: “Met my younger self for coffee except she didn’t show up because her mom was having another episode.”

Similarly, mimiermakeup offered a unique twist, writing: “I got coffee with my younger self today. We were both super late, and she was really mean, but I was kind to her.”

This trend has taken over TikTok’s FYP, leaving viewers emotional and reflective as creators share vulnerable, relatable, and inspiring revelations. It’s a powerful reminder of how far people can come in their journeys.

It is just one of the many trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the hilarious “of course we’ll have a look” craze and the ‘reheating nachos’ meme.