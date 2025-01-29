What’s the viral ‘blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker’ meme on TikTok?

The ‘blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL’ meme is dominating TikTok, but it’s leaving many viewers scratching their heads. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s viral ‘blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker’ trend has taken the app by storm in January 2025. This trend revolves around the idea of people playing the rapper’s songs, often at inappropriate or absurd moments, using a JBL Bluetooth speaker.

The exaggerated scenarios are set to Fetty Wap hits like ‘Again’ and typically reference historical or fictional contexts.

Article continues after ad

‘Blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker’ trend origins

The trend began gaining traction in early January 2025, initially as a history-themed meme. It often joked about introducing historical figures to the American rapper’s music.

On January 9, TikToker purelyaesthetic11 posted a slideshow set to ‘Again’ by Fetty Wap, captioned, “How do you think the pilgrims would react if I pulled up to the Mayflower with my JBL speaker and introduced them to Fetty Wap?” This post amassed over 3 million views and 600,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

On January 12, TikTok user stro_mirrors shared a video featuring a scene from the 2006 film Apocalypto with text reading, “1492 Christopher Columbus arriving in America with his JBL speaker playing Fetty Wap.” This video received over 200,000 plays and 34,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

Other creators quickly joined in. For example, content creator hawaiiansweetrollz posted on January 16 about George Washington crossing the Delaware River in 1776 while playing Fetty Wap, gaining over 2 million plays.

Historical scenarios like nomads traveling the Silk Road in 130 BC or modern soldiers in hypothetical WW3 situations also became popular.

By January 24, the trend expanded beyond historical settings. TikToker basicallycaleb shared a post captioned, “Me and the boys pulling up to WW3 blasting Fetty Wap out of our JBL,” garnering nearly 2 million plays.

Article continues after ad

Another user, momsboyfriend, humorously depicted arriving at their friend’s funeral with the bluetooth speaker, which gathered over 4 million views.

This viral trend continues to dominate people’s For You Pages, proving Fetty Wap’s lasting cultural impact and the creativity of TikTok users.

Article continues after ad

This is just one of the many trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the popular ‘unrecognizable makeup’ challenge and the ‘you’re so funny’ trend.