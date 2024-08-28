What’s the ‘that one friend that’s too woke’ meme? TikTok screenshot goes viral

A TikTok screenshot of a girl with the caption “that one friend that’s too woke” has become a viral meme on Twitter. Here’s what it’s all about.

The ‘that one friend that’s too woke’ TikTok screenshot has been going viral on Twitter/X in August, evolving into a viral meme template. The original meme features a girl in a green tank top with a caption reading, “That one friend that’s too woke.”

This image is derived from a TikTok video posted in June 2024 by user its.michele.ok. In the video, she shared a skit where she embodied a stereotypical “too woke” friend.

The skit revolved around a group of friends joking about the Four Seasons Orlando Baby, but the “too woke” friend is more concerned about the state of the world. The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over a million views within two months.

‘That one friend that’s too woke’ TikTok screenshot goes viral

Initially, the “That one friend that’s too woke” screenshot was used as a reaction image on Twitter/X. Users attached it to quote tweets to mock or criticize others who they felt were excessively “woke.”

However, the meme’s usage soon evolved beyond its original context. As it spread across the app, people began to creatively edit the screenshot, transforming it into an exploitable meme template.

Meme creators started recaptioning the image with variations of the phrasal template, “That one friend that’s too X.” In these edits, the TikToker’s original face and caption were often replaced to match different humorous or absurd scenarios.

For instance, one user changed the caption to “That one friend that’s too DIVA,” adding a crown and heavy makeup, and a smile to the girl’s face.

Another user also shared the TikTok screenshot, but changed the caption to “That one friend that’s too obsessed with The Bear” and added Carmy’s hair and clothes to the image.

The original TikToker even joined the trend herself on August 23. She captioned the screenshot, “That one friend that’s too grateful,” and edited her face to look emotional.

This is just the latest meme to blow up on social media, after Dua Lipa’s reaction to a ukulele busker, which was turned into a GIF and went super viral on Twitter/X.