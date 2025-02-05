What’s the ‘Here I Am’ trend on TikTok? Camp Rock trend goes viral

The nostalgic ‘Here I Am’ trend, inspired by the iconic song from Disney’s Camp Rock, is taking over TikTok.

TikTok‘s viral ‘Here I Am’ trend, takes inspiration from Camp Rock and the iconic performance by Peggy (played by Jasmine Richards). In the film, Peggy passionately performs the pop-rock anthem ‘Here I Am’ as the closing act for Final Jam.

This moment marks her stepping out from Tess’s shadow after a dramatic fallout, and stealing the spotlight as the event’s unexpected winner. Now, TikTokers are hilariously recreating her performance – with a creative twist.

‘Here I Am’ TikTok trend explained

Instead of playing an electric guitar like Peggy, users hold oversized and absurd objects, lipsyncing to the song’s dramatic chorus while mimicking her head movements. The result? Comedy gold that’s taken TikTok by storm.

One viral video by user cube_tings features him holding a multi-level cat climbing tower, complete with his cat perched inside, as if it were a guitar. The video has racked up over 3.3 million views and 814,000 likes.

Similarly, itsjermi went viral with his recreation, carrying an outdoor railing instead of a guitar while perfectly imitating Peggy’s performance style. His video amassed over 4.2 million views.

Content creator wilsonlackey added his own hilarious spin by “playing” a rolled-up rug, sporting a fake side ponytail similar to Peggy’s hairstyle, and shimmying like her. His video has gained 1.5 million views.

From vacuum cleaners and tables to ladders and even other people, TikTokers are pushing the boundaries of absurdity.

The trend’s creativity and humor have struck a chord with viewers, who can’t get enough of the hilarious recreations. “THIS APP CAN NEVER LEAVE ME,” one user wrote, while another added, “These just keep getting better and better.”

However, the actress behind Peggy, Jasmine Richards, has been bombarded with requests to join the trend. She took to Instagram on February 2, asking fans for privacy as the buzz continues to grow.

Despite this, the ‘Here I Am’ trend shows no signs of slowing down, proving once again that TikTok can breathe new life into nostalgic pop culture moments.

It is just one of the many trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the ‘Money Talks’ fad and the popular ‘6-7’ LaMelo Ball meme.