What is ‘underconsumption core’ on TikTok? Viral trend explained

The ‘underconsumption core’ trend is taking over TikTok, with thousands of videos explaining what it means and showing how to practice it.

TikTok has hosted a wide variety of internet trends over the years, and one of the latest to take the app by storm is the ‘underconsumption core’ fad.

This viral trend sees people advocating for minimalism, sustainability, and simplifying life. However, while there are already thousands of videos about underconsumption, many viewers are still confused about the lifestyle.

What is ‘underconsumption core’ on TikTok?

Underconsumption core is all about buying only what you truly need, rejecting traditional influencer marketing, and embracing thrifted, repurposed, and long-lasting things.

The trend shows a variety of practical and creative ways people are embracing underconsumption. TikTok users are posting videos demonstrating how they stretch the lifespan of their products and reject the pressure to constantly buy new items.

In many of these clips, people are showing off their empty makeup palettes, cutting open nearly empty foundation bottles to use every last drop, and transferring the remnants into smaller containers.

Other popular videos show TikTokers filming empty bottles in their bathrooms, indicating that they fully used the products they had, or showing how they’ve maintained the same hair curler for a decade.

The trend basically encourages you to be frugal, and buy only what you really need, to do-it-yourself (DIY) wherever possible, and to opt for secondhand items instead of purchasing new ones.

Though it shares similarities with the ‘deinfluencing’ trend, ‘underconsumption core’ stands apart. Deinfluencing involves reviewing products and suggesting cheaper alternatives, while underconsumption revolves around holding onto things, taking good care of them, and maximizing their utility.

Although it’s not clear who exactly started the underconsumption core trend, it has quickly gained traction on TikTok, with thousands of people participating and sharing their experiences.

