What is TikTok’s “we listen and we don’t judge” trend? Secrets go viral

TikTok’s “we listen and we don’t judge” trend has garnered users millions of views for revealing their hilarious secrets.

The trend sees users and a loved one sitting next to each other. Before they expose things their friend doesn’t know about them, they say, “We listen and we don’t judge.”

Most of the videos have left viewers and participants bursting with laughter. Many viewers have also found the secrets of others to be relatable.

TikTokers share their viral “we listen and we don’t judge” videos

Janie Ippolito boasted over 34M views on TikTok from her take on the “we listen and we don’t judge” trend with her husband.

“Sometimes I tell you I’m going to get a facial when really I’m going to get Botox,” Ippolito said as her husband grasped his chest. “Sometimes I go into our bedroom at night and pretend to fold laundry while you’re downstairs just so I don’t have to help you clean up,” her husband responded.

TikToker Maria Doss and her boyfriend reached over 26M viewers after they posted their take on the trend.

“Sometimes when I’m doing your laundry, I’ll be checking to see if there’s any skid marks,” Maria said as she giggled. “Sometimes when I’m in the shower alone, I use your girl products,” her boyfriend revealed. “It’s better.” They both also exposed how they love the way the other’s armpits smell.

TikTok user Sebastian and his girlfriend also went viral for their “we listen and we don’t judge” video.

“When you ask me to wash my face at night, and I say I did wash my face, I didn’t wash my face,” Sebastian told his girlfriend. “I lied to you about every single price of everything I buy,” his girlfriend responded. “I know,” Sebastian admitted.

Another viral TikTok trend is the 'Pink Tote Lid' moment where users share the emotional abuse they endured from their mothers when they were younger. TikTokers have even filmed themselves crying while explaining their past experiences.



