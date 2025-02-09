What is TikTok’s viral “of course we’ll have a look” trend?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, chances are you’ve come across videos featuring the viral “of course we’ll have a look” trend. Here’s what it’s all about.

The “of course we’ll have a look” TikTok sound has become a viral sensation, with creators using it to joke about nosiness, curiosity, and relatable moments.

This trending audio has been featured in thousands of videos, typically poking fun at situations where people are curiously browsing something unattainable or sticking their noses into others’ business.

Article continues after ad

Despite its popularity, the origins of the audio were initially unclear to many users, who thought it might be from a sports broadcast.

‘Of course we’ll have a look’ trend origin

The “of course we’ll have a look” audio is indeed from a sports broadcast. It comes from commentary during a UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Former Real Madrid player-turned-commentator Steve McManaman delivered the line, saying, “We’ll have a look, of course, we’ll have a look,” as referees reviewed a goal using video assistance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This snippet, intended for a serious context, has been hilariously repurposed on TikTok to fit a wide range of everyday scenarios, proving its versatility as a meme-worthy soundbite.

How TikTokers are using the audio

Creators are using the sound to capture moments of nosiness, curiosity, or overthinking. For example, TikTok user florakate2 created a video with the caption: “Me whenever I’m walking down the street and people have their curtains open.” The clip received over 2.3 million views.

User moirautt went viral with 7.5 million views for a video that said, “POV: You mind your own business when your friend texts saying, ‘Can you read this and see if I’m being unreasonable?’ Followed by 87 screenshots.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, TikToker dougiesdashcam filmed their curious dachshund with the caption: “POV: Your dog hears a rustling packet,” showing the dog eagerly investigating a packet of cheddar cheese.

The fad is still going strong, with the viral audio amassing over 12,000 posts. Whether it’s open curtains, oversharing friends, or snack-hungry dogs, the “of course we’ll have a look” sound nails our instinct to investigate everything.

Article continues after ad

It is just one of the many trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the hilarious ‘Here I Am’ Camp Rock challenge and the ‘What’s a father’ meme.