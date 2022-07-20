What is TikTok’s ‘Protein Bor’ trend? Man’s odd pronunciation goes viral

Philip Trahan . 6 minutes ago

The term ‘protein bor’ has gone viral across TikTok thanks to one man’s thick Irish accent and his reviews on various protein bars.

Thanks to trends on TikTok, it feels like something takes the internet by storm nearly every day at this point, such as the now-viral ‘pink sauce’ condiment that recently blew up on the platform.

Now, another food-based meme is flooding the app thanks to one fitness influencer and his reviews of protein bars.

TikToker and fitness buff ‘jamesdoylefitness‘ created the viral ‘Protein Bor’ trend thanks to his thick Irish accent that infatuated viewers.

TikTok’s ‘Protein bor’ trend explained

Doyle has made a name for himself on TikTok thanks to his fitness videos and his now-famous reviews of various protein supplements like shakes, cookies, and of course protein bars.

The trend has been in the works for quite some time, with Doyle’s followers repeatedly commenting on the phrase ‘protein bor’ on his videos thanks to his Irish accent.

However, just recently Doyle realized he’d “accidentally [started] a trend across Irish TikTok” when his followers began commenting the phrase under other Irish TikTokers videos simply because of their accents.

In the days since, the term ‘protein bor’ has flooded TikTok comment sections everywhere, even leaking on Twitter with many confused social media users wondering where the term came from.

Doyle started making TikToks back in April of 2020, and slowly but surely gained a following thanks to his thick Irish accent and infectiously rambunctious personality.

Thanks to his new ‘protein bor’ trend he’s gained over 150k followers on TikTok with that count rising every hour.

The trend also led him to his first promo deal, with Ireland’s BODYFIRST Nutrition inviting Doyle to review their Barebell Raspberry Cream ‘protein bor’ which garnered over 307k views in just one day.

Needless to say, it looks like Doyle will have a lot more protein bars in his future thanks to this viral trend.